Meade School District won’t use rapid COVID tests

STURGIS — The Meade School District will not be using rapid COVID-19 test kits and will instead return them to the state.
The Meade School Board voted unanimously Monday to decline participation in the state rapid COVID-19 testing program.
Superintendent Don Kirkegaard recommended that the district decline the program all together.
“I know there are some districts in the Black Hills that are using them, and I also know there are other districts in the Black Hills who have chosen not to,” Kirkegaard said.
Board member Charlie Wheeler asked if doing the test equated to the district getting into “doctoring.”
“One hundred percent, I believe, ‘yes.’ We’re not designed to be a lab. We are not designed to be doing medical tests that are supposed to be performed someplace else,” he said. “I don’t believe this is our responsibility. I don’t want to be responsible for telling somebody that they do or don’t have COVID.”
Meade School Nurse Julie Dobler told the board that she and her colleagues would rather occupy their time doing work to promote healthy students at school, and leave the COVID testing to area clinics.
Dobler said the tests, which take about 15 minutes to administer, can give both false positive and false negative results.
“You have a window of time to use them where they would be accurate,” she said.
When the school nurses are doing the test they are required to wear protective gear such as a gown, gloves, mask and a face shield.
Dobler said one of the problems the district may encounter with the testing is a private place to do the test.
“We don’t recommend doing it in the nurse’s office because that is where we want our kids to come,” she said.
It’s easy in some schools, but not in others, Dobler said.
Another issue is that the school is not CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certified. Dobler said the south Dakota Department of Health is working on a waiver for certification for schools.
“We’re not a lab and that is a concern for us. We don’t want to pretend that we are a lab at least until we get some type of certification,” Kirkegaard said.
District officials believed that making the test available would help those who may not be able to afford a COVID test at a medical facility.
Dobler said she was told by Monument Health that those who do carry insurance are billed for the test, but if a family was unable to pay for a COVID test, there was money available through the federal CARES Act to pay for it, or the hospital may write it off.
“Our students are not charged, so we just feel that the students should go to the clinic with their parents and have it done there. We don’t want sick kids coming to school,” Dobler said.
The district asked both the county health nurse and Monument Health if they could give them the rapid COVID testing materials.
“They both said ‘no,’” Dobler. “They both do the PRS test which are more accurate, so that is what they are going to stick with.”
In September, the Trump administration announced plans to distribute millions of rapid tests to assist governors’ efforts to continue to safely reopen states.
The BinaxNOW rapid test, produced by Abbot, is an option meant to provide support to K-12 teachers and students, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and others as a quick and effective means of providing COVID-19 test results within 15 minutes.
Originally, the district was going to get two tests for every student and staff member. In the Meade district, that would have totaled about 6,000 tests. In the end, the district only received several hundred test kits.
