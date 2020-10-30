Meade School District weighing options on COVID-19 tests

STURGIS — The Meade School Board will decide at its November meeting whether they will accept or return thousands of rapid COVID-19 test kits.
In September, the Trump administration announced plans to distribute millions of rapid tests to assist governors’ efforts to continue to safely reopen states.
The BinaxNOW rapid test, produced by Abbot, is an option meant to provide support to K-12 teachers and students, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and others as a quick and effective means of providing COVID-19 test results within 15 minutes.
All school districts in South Dakota were offered enough tests to check every student and staff member twice.
Kirkegaard said the district has received the tests from the state.
“We haven’t opened them. We are not using them. They are being stored,” Kirkegaard said. “We will not do any testing for sure until we take it to the school board. And, we will rely heavily on the recommendation of our nurses.”
The district did some investigating to see if there was someone else who could use the tests such as the local Monument Health Clinic or the county health nurse, and determined neither wanted them, Kirkegaard said.
He said he would speak with administrators and the school nurses before the November school board meeting, scheduled for Nov. 9, to determine the district’s plan of action.
“Our biggest concern is that we do not want to take kids who are sick and bring them into school to get tested. We’re nervous about that,” he said.
Earlier this month, Meade School District nurses participated in an online seminar to learn how to administer the tests.
Other districts, such as Belle Fourche, who were offered the tests also, said each test would require the nurse to don full body personal protective equipment including a mask, shield, goggles, gowns, gloves, and booties.
Plus the nurses or other school staff would have to fill out and send paperwork to the state Department of Health, as is required whether the test is negative or positive.
“At this point in time, we’re not looking to go into the testing mode for our kids and faculty. We haven’t made that decision,” Kirkegaard said. “We truly want to have kids get tested as quickly as they can. I just don’t know if the school is the right spot for that to happen.”
