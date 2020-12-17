Meade School District tweaks back-to-school pandemic plan

STURGIS — The Meade School District is tweaking its back-to-school plan to reflect changes that the CDC and South Dakota Department of Health have recently recommend concerning COVID-19 protocols.
The changes to the plan were unanimously approved by the Meade School Board at its meeting Monday.
“The major change to the plan is to approve the procedures that have been passed by the South Dakota Department of Health as well as the CDC,” Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard told the board. “What it does is allow for the quarantine to be shorter.”
In the district’s initial back-to-school COVID-19 pandemic plan, it stated that any student that has been identified as a close contact by the Department of Health due to a person in their household that tests positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to attend school for 14 days.
“There is now three options for a quarantine instead of one option,” Kirkegaard said.
The change to the plan now states that any student or staff member that has been identified by the Department of Health as a close contact in their household will follow one of these three guidelines:
• Fourteen-day quarantine from last exposure.
• Seven-day quarantine from last exposure and no symptoms and a negative COVID-19 test on day five or later and continue to monitor for symptoms; temperature and health screenings and wear a face covering while in school for the remainder of the 14 days.
• Ten-day quarantine from last exposure and no symptoms, is not tested on day five or after and continue to monitor for symptoms and wear a face covering while in school for the remainder of the 14 days.
Kirkegaard said he believes there has not been a lot of community spread of the coronavirus because of school being in session.
“The spread that we have is coming from home,” he said.
Another tweak to the plan comes in the section which details the different phases of operation for schools. The district has three Pandemic Operational Phases – Green, Orange and Red – which are based on active COVID-19 case numbers and individuals in quarantine.
Under the original plan, students attended school face-to-face, and masks were optional. In the orange phase, students still attended classes in person and masks were mandatory when social distancing could not be accomplished. In red, the school would go to distance learning.
The district will now consider other factors including numbers of students and staff needing to be quarantined, the number of COVID-19 cases in a class or grade level and the ability to hold classes based on the number of teachers out of the building, Kirkegaard said.
In the initial plan, being in the red phase meant closure of schools, no extra-curricular activities for a minimum of 10 days and students would move to distance learning.
Under the change to the plan, a special school board meeting would be called to determine the education delivery method for the school. And, if it is determined that a school closure is necessary, the length of the closure will also be decided.
Kirkegaard said the district will consider recommendations from the Department of Health, Department of Education, number of active COVID-19 cases in a building or district-wide, community spread, number of teachers/staff that are out due to a positive case or close contact quarantines and the availability of substitute teachers.
“The real key truly is going to be the amount of staff that is out,” he said. “I’m hoping that we never go to red. I hoping that we can continue to have face-to-face instruction. We have no guarantees, but that is our intent. It really will be based on staffing as much as anything.”
Kirkegaard told the board that increasing the compensation for substitute teachers has helped build the number of people in that pool.
“There are still days when we are short of subs, but it has helped,” he said.
Kirkegaard was asked if he just couldn’t make the decisions about delivery method and length of closure.
“This is such a hot topic,” he said. “If we have to go to that drastic of issue where we are not going to have school for three days, five days or two weeks, then I want you to be at the table on day one to know why we are making that recommendation.”
