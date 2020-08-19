STURGIS — Meade School District administrators and teachers are in the throes of pandemic preparations for the return of students.
Meanwhile, the Meade School Board is still tweaking the district-wide back-to-school plan.
The board on Monday approved its COVID-19 pandemic operations plan on a vote of 8-1, but directed Superintendent Don Kirkegaard to come up with specific guidelines for the plans’ Pandemic Operation Phases.
Board member Charlie Wheeler voted against the plan. Wheeler said he voted “no” because he believes masks should be mandatory in all phases of the plan when students and staff return to school.
“I believe what is safest for our staff and students is to require masks. It’s not about freedom. It’s not about our personal beliefs. We’re a public school. We have to do what is best for everyone, not just what I believe or someone else believes,” Wheeler said.
Requiring students to wear masks is akin to asking them not to wear baseball caps or T-shirts displaying vulgar words or obscenities, Wheeler said.
“I don’t like wearing a mask, but I do it because I care about other human beings whether I like them not,” he said.
The Meade School Board will meet again in special session on Aug. 31 to review the guidelines and determine at which phase the district will start the school year.
Regardless of how the district starts the year, Whitewood Elementary teacher Mike Jones will be prepared. Jones was in his classroom Tuesday sorting books and prepping desks for his fourth-grade students.
He believes starting school face-to-face with his students would be advantageous because he could at least get to know his students before they might have to move to online learning.
“You have to be very flexible. Every day I come into the classroom and think of more things I could be doing. I’m just trying to get rid of the clutter right now so we can spread them (students) out more,” said Jones, who has taught for 15 years since retiring from the military.
The district has identified three phases for operating during the pandemic. They include:
• Phase I (Green phase) –No COVID-19 cases in a specific school building. Face to Face learning.
• Phase II (Orange phase) – Isolated COVID-19 cases in a school building. School is open, but individual classes or departments may be closed if needed. Delivery will be adjusted to accommodate classes or departments that may be temporarily closed
• Phase III (Red phase) – Substantial COVID-19 cases in a specific school building. Operations include the closure of schools and no activities for a minimum of 10 days and a move to remote learning for all students until threat of large-scale school transmission has been reduced and cases within the school have subsided.
Board member Tracy Konst said he had read the Spearfish School District return to school plan which has specific criteria for their categories of operation.
“You’re telling us we have no specific criteria? It’s whatever you decide it’s going to be for each school?” he asked.
Kirkegaard has said that the determination to move from Phase I to Phase II or III will be made in cooperation with the South Dakota Department of Health, the state Department of Education, and local health officials.
“I don’t have a clear-cut — when this happens it’s automatically red or when this happens it’s automatic orange, as much as I do getting input from a variety of people,” Kirkegaard said.
At the school board meeting Monday, Kirkegaard suggested the all schools in the district except for the rural attendance centers start in Phase II or the orange phase in which face coverings would be required for all staff and students K-12. The rural schools would start in green in which face coverings are optional.
Konst said there is a gray area in the plan concerning the phases of operation.
“If you decide to go orange here and stay green here, then you have to explain to all of the people of why we are there. Us as board members have to get all of the questions and we have absolutely no answers. All we can say is, ‘because Don said so,’” Konst said.
Kirkegaard said the administration can certainly develop black-and-white criteria for moving from phases before the start of the school year.
Board member Cody Weber agreed saying.
“I just think we have to have some sort of criteria,” he said.
Prior to the back-to-school plan discussion, which lasted more than two and a half hours, administrators from all levels – elementary, middle school, high school, food service and buildings and grounds, gave an overview of pandemic preparations already underway.
