Meade School District to start school in Phase II

STURGIS — Out of an abundance of caution, the Meade School District will start the 2020 school year in a phase that requires face coverings for students K-12 and staff when social distancing is not an option.
“My recommendation is Orange (phase), but I’m also telling you that our teachers, our administrators, and the superintendent are going to follow your guidelines for where we start. We’re going to make it successful no matter where we start,” Superintendent Don Kirkegaard told members of the Meade School Board Monday night.
Under the criteria established in the district’s back-to-school plan adopted by the board earlier in the special school board meeting Monday, the district really should be starting the year in the green phase. The phases are determined by the number of cases of COVID-19 in any given school building within the district and also the risk factor of the spread of the disease within Meade County as determined by the South Dakota Department of Health.
But by the time school starts on Sept. 8, the environment of the spread of the disease could change, said Meade School Board President Joe Urbaniak.
“Eight days out in today’s world is just a lifetime. In eight days, everything can change so much. If we go in one phase or the other and in eight days from now it gets worse, do we have to reconvene? Do we leave it up to you?” he asked Kirkegaard.
The superintendent said moving forward he would consult the back-to-school plan for determining in which phase the district would operate. But he believes from the emails and phone calls board members and administrators have received from constituents, and the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state, the district should start in the orange phase.
“We think maybe it is prudent to start the year in Orange knowing the only difference (from Green) is that masks are going to be required when you can’t social distance,” he said.
Students and staff in the rural attendance centers in the district will start the year in the Green Phase because there is much more opportunity to social distance in those schools, Kirkegaard said.
Kirkegaard later explained that he believes it would be easier to start in the Orange Phase and move back to the Green Phase than visa versa.
School board member Holly Good, who teaches in the Douglas School District, agreed with the plan to start in the Orange Phase because students have been without rules and structure for six months.
“Coming back into this, they are going to have to relearn all of their rules… I kind of like the Orange idea just because if you start out with a mask on you can go from there. If you start out without a mask, even with fourth and fifth graders, I think that is going to awfully hard to come in and go to them – ‘you need to wear your mask now,’” she said. “We need to start out with the masks on and back off if we need to.”
Board member Lee Spring said he had not received any emails from a district staff who want to start the year in the Green Phase.
“The administrators represent their teachers. The superintendent represents the administrators. He recommends Orange, and I guess I’ve changed my thoughts in the past two weeks, so I recommend we go to Orange,” Spring said.
But board member Tracy Konst offered an amendment to the motion to start the year in Orange saying he wanted the district to start in the Green Phase.
“Tonight we just adopted the criteria to the plan. That criteria puts us in Green. We adopted a plan and now we are wanting to veer from that plan. I think we should stick to the numbers and go with the plan,” he said.
Konst wondered aloud if the board needed to come back to the plan every time there are extenuating circumstances. He later rescinded his amendment to the motion.
The board voted 7-2 to start the school year in the Orange Phase and continue in that Phase through Oct. 2. Konst and JT Vig voted against the motion. Members Urbaniak, Good, Nachtigall, Spring, Darrel Vig, Cody Weber and Charlie Wheeler voted for the motion.
Not all students will start the year face-to-face in a classroom building. Kirkegaard said that more than 200 students have opted for online/distance learning.
Following are the phases of the Meade School District Back-to-School plan:
Phase I (Green phase) – Face-to-Face learning or online learning for those who have chosen that option. Masks recommended, but not required. Criteria include zero to low COVID cases in the school building(s). No confirmed COVID cases up to a maximum of 1% of students and staff. In addition to building cases, the district will use active cases in Meade County based on the COVID19.sd.gov website. Risk factors of none, minimal and moderate spread will be considered Phase I. There are Meade School District students living in Lawrence and Pennington County, but because the majority of students reside in Meade County, the basis of our community spread data will be active COVID cases in Meade County.
Phase II (Orange phase) – School is open, but individual classes or departments may be closed if needed. Delivery will be adjusted to accommodate classes or departments that may be temporarily closed. Masks required if social distancing cannot be accomplished. Criteria includes active cases in the building between 1%-3% of building enrollment including students and staff. Active cases in Meade County based on the COVID-19.sd.gov website risk factor of substantial.
Phase III (Red phase) – Operations include the closure of schools and no activities for a minimum of 10 days and a move to remote learning for all students until threat of large-scale school transmission has been reduced and cases within the school have subsided. Criteria includes active cases in the building greater that 3% of enrollments including students and staff and active cases in Meade County based on the COVID19.sd.gov website risk factor of substantial. In addition to active COVID case numbers both in the building(s) and in the county, the district will consider other factors including numbers of students and staff needing to be quarantined, the number of COVID cases in a class or grade level and the ability to hold classes based on the number of teachers out of the building.
