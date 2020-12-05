Meade School District students, staff return refreshed

STURGIS — Sturgis Brown High School math teacher Kaitlin Heier spent her extended Thanksgiving holiday catching up on work and spending time with family.
The Meade School Board voted last month to extend Thanksgiving break this year from three days to five days. School board members called the added time off “mental health” days for students and staff.
“It was kind of nice to get that reprieve and come back refreshed. For me it was really nice too because it gave me a chance to get caught up on grading,” she said.
SBHS has gone to block scheduling this year with classes lasting 90 minutes. That means students have only four classes in a day instead of six or seven. But that also means teachers must prepare for 90 minute lesson plans instead of the 45 to 50 minutes they do when there are more class periods in a day.
School officials made the move this year because fewer class periods mean less coronavirus exposure to other students, and also it would be easier to keep track of schoolwork if the high school went to distance learning.
Before the Thanksgiving break, the Meade School District reported 32 positive COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, the district is reporting just 10, said Superintendent Don Kirkegaard.
“Obviously we are going to have some spread because of Thanksgiving, but I think for the most part our people were very good about trying to be conscientious about further spread,” he said.
People were appreciative of the extended time off, Kirkegaard said.
“It gave them time to just regroup a little bit,” he said.
Kirkegaard also lauded students, staff and parents for trying to social distance during the break. He said they understand that staying safe translates to continued face-to-face learning.
“There’s no question that the vast majority of our students and parents want to be in school,” he said. “They know that we are doing everything we can to keep kids in school. To do that we need cooperation from students and parents, and we are getting that cooperation.”
On a positive note, Kirkegaard said the Department of Health has outlined the plan for distribution of the coronavirus vaccine and after front-line healthcare workers, and nursing homes residents, teachers and other education staff will get the vaccine.
“Educators are included in the first wave, but it won’t be the first of the first,” he said. “We believe educators will be vaccinated sooner rather than later.”
That news gives Kirkegaard hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel.
“But it’s still a tunnel and we’re not there yet. We still need to be diligent and do everything we can to stay healthy,” he said. “I will tell you that I will be at the front of the line to get the vaccine when it is available for me. I have 100% confidence in what the medical people are telling me.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.