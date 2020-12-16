Meade School District staff to get critical worker stipend

There will be a little something extra under the Christmas tree for Meade School District staff this year.
On Monday, the Meade School Board approved a critical worker stipend for all essential employees in the district ranging from $250 to $1,000. The money will be distributed in employees’ payroll checks on Thursday.
In total, the district will spend about $413,000 on the critical worker stipends.
Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said the district and school board wanted to do something for the staff who have taken on additional duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We appreciate everyone’s hard work. Our staff have just gone above and beyond,” Kirkegaard said.
Between the first CARES Act money the district received last spring of $450,000, as well as an additional $500 per student from the state in Coronavirus Relief Fund money in September, the district has an additional $1.9 to $2 million to spend.
“We looked at the budget. We have a good understanding of how much money we have and how much we are going to get. We thought it was a better time to do it now rather than in the spring,” Kirkegaard said.
The stipend will be distributed at $1,000 for nine to 12-month active work schedules of 30 hours or more per week. Those who work 20 to 29 hours will get a $500 stipend, and those who work less than 20 hours per week will get a $250 stipend.
The breakdown of staff is 348 full time, 23 part time, and 12 who work less than 20 hours.
To receive the stipend, staff must have been employed as of Nov. 30 and scheduled to return for employment when school resumes after Christmas break.
Other school districts in the Black Hills have also shared the CARES Act funds with employees.
In Rapid City, all district personnel will be paid a reimbursement stipend of $525 from the district’s Coronavirus Relief Funds. Rapid City also is giving a stipend to its substitute teachers based on the number of days worked. The special paychecks will be disbursed on Dec. 23.
The total cost of the Rapid City stipend is about $984,000. The employee portion makes up approximately $962,000, with the sub portion making up $22,000.
In Spearfish, the certified staff, administrators, and 12-month classified staff received $1,000; 11-month classified staff members received $900; 10-month classified staff received $800; and education support personnel and part time staff members received $500.
When Gov. Kristi Noem announced the disbursement of $75 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) money in September, she said she appreciated the great work the state’s schools were doing to ensure that students were back in the classroom.
The CRF was created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The CARES Act provided $1.25 billion in funding to the state of South Dakota, and the September funding from the state for schools came out of that allotment. South Dakota’s K-12 schools also received $41 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Elementary & Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds.
