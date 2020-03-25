Meade School District packs meals

STURGIS — Meade School District food service employee Alicia Harris works with volunteer and administrative assistant Danielle Sperling to count bagged meals Monday at the Sturgis Elementary School cafeteria. Meade Schools began providing free meals, both breakfast and lunch, for enrolled students on Monday and will continue for the foreseeable future. Meade Food Service Director Rhonda Ramsdell said 500 meals were packed at Stagebarn Middle School and another 500 at Sturgis Elementary. Bags can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at Sturgis Elementary, Stagebarn Middle School, Piedmont Valley Elementary and Whitewood.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.