Meade School District feeding the town

STURGIS — “Happy Friday,” Alicia Harris said in a sing-songy voice as she greeted drivers in line for the Meade School District’s free food giveaway.
At a minute after 11 a.m., the meal line stretched around the Sturgis Elementary School cafeteria and up the hill toward the entrance to the parking lot.
In year’s past, the summer feeding program was popular, but this year it’s up by about 60 students. Thanks to a grant through the Albert and LaVerne Elliot Fund of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, the school district food service is also feeding parents, or anyone from 19 to 59 years old. Plus they have become a distribution point for free meals for those 60 and over in Sturgis.
“We’re serving about 300 people from toddlers to seniors,” said Rhonda Ramsdell, Meade School District’s food service director.
Jessica Thomas, of Sturgis, who was picking up meals Friday, is one appreciative parent.
She said the free meals have helped her cut down on her grocery bill. And with five kids at home, that can translate into significant savings.
The meals are available every weekday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sturgis Elementary School, 1121 Ball Park Rd.
Summer meals supervisor Laurie Lorius said numbers have grown steadily throughout the first week of meal distribution for all age groups. She said last year the summer food program served about 160 students.
The menu includes everything from walking tacos to lasagna.
And because the numbers have been climbing, Ramsdell said she has brought in more staff to help prepare and serve the meals.
“It’s a great service. You don’t even have to leave your car,” she said.
The elementary school will also be the distribution point for a Feeding South Dakota distribution of food boxes on Monday, June 8. One hundred boxes will be available and they are available to anyone. Ramsdell said the boxes will include dry goods and cold items.
“This will be going on at the same time as we are doing the lunches,” she said.
You can find the menu for the free meals at:
http://www.meade.k12.sd.us/files/6615/8999/9314/SFP_20_MENUS_3.pdf
