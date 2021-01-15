Meade School District events now open to all

STURGIS — All fans can now attend winter sports events in the Meade School District.
The school board voted unanimously Monday to allow opening activities to whomever would like to attend.
Last month, Sturgis Brown High School Activities Director Todd Palmer outlined a plan that called for limiting fan attendance with up to four vouchers for entrance for each athlete/coach/manager participating in an event.
Palmer said at the time that he came up with protocols for fans at Meade schools events after taking a look at recommendations on limiting fan attendance from the South Dakota High School Activities Association and other Black Hills Conference schools. He also took into account that there was significant community spread of the coronavirus.
But fewer COVID-19 cases in the community and in the Meade School District have led to a change in protocols, he told the board Monday.
As of Monday, there were just three COVID-19 cases in the Meade School District. Rather than assigning a number to the amount of fans that can attend an event, Palmer said he suggests that events be open to all that would like to come.
“When they do, we strongly recommend that fans wear masks,” he said. But masks are not required, he said.
Palmer said fans will be asked to sit in designated areas in the gym depending on the event. And he asks that those who do attend sit with their family groups and social distance from other groups.
“This protocol will continue to be under review and changes will be recommended if necessary,” Palmer said.
