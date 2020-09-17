Meade School Board to review quarantine protocols

STURGIS — The Meade School District is in a quandary about how to quarantine students who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“The real issue is contact tracing and quarantine. That’s the nightmare,” Superintendent Don Kirkegaard told school board members at their regular meeting Monday.
Kirkegaard shared with the board that high school administrators spent part of the weekend and all day Monday making calls to parents to let them know their student had been in close proximity to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Meade School Board member Cody Weber commended the administrators for putting in the extra time and effort on the contract tracing, but also wanted to know if they actually had the time to be doing it and what tasks are falling by the wayside.
“It takes a lot of time. It’s our new normal. I spent 100% of my day today on COVID,” Sturgis Brown High School Principal Pete Wilson told Weber.
As of Tuesday, the Meade School District had 13 active COVID-19 positive cases.
Here is the breakdown of the current cases: Seven are at the high school level.
Five are at the middle school level and one case is at the elementary level.
The Meade School Board will meet again Monday in special session to determine if they want to develop a new policy concerning quarantine of close contacts.
“If we had one or two (cases) we wouldn’t be having this discussion. The fact that we’ve got seven with potentially 100 kids out for quarantining becomes the issue,” Kirkegaard said.
The brunt of the contract tracing is falling on the district because the South Dakota Department of Health has told the district they are not going to confirm close contact lists, Kirkegaard said.
For example, if the district sends a note to the DOH saying a certain student tested positive and here are his 14 close contacts, the DOH will try to contact those individuals, but they are not going to confirm with the district that those individuals were contacted, he said.
Also, they are not going to require quarantine, they are just highly recommending it, Kirkegaard said.
“I know that you are going to get a lot of questions and comments based on if the state isn’t requiring quarantine then why are we?” he said.
On Thursday, the Department of Education informed schools that the recommendations around quarantines are just recommendations, and that school boards would have the final say in whether their staff follows those guidelines.
Board member Charlie Wheeler said the Department of Health is showing a severe lack of leadership concerning pandemic protocols.
“It does nothing but place more burden on us as a school district. It’s leaving it up to us to try to figure out the best way to deal with this situation,” he said.
School board member Darrell Vig said he believed the rules changed because the DOH is concerned about a liability issue.
“They kinda want to wash their hands of it,” he said.
Kirkegaard mentioned during the school board meeting that the Sturgis Brown High School volleyball team accounted for at least some of the positive cases. Because of that, the district has suspended volleyball practices and games for the remainder of this week.
Kirkegaard said parents of high school students who were notified of the quarantine protocol were cordial with staff when called.
“There weren’t a lot of upset parents, but that’s the first time. If I call you again three weeks from now and say your son or daughter is out for another 14 days because of a close contact, I’m not sure how receptive you are going to be. It really is a challenge,” he said.
Kirkegaard asked the board if they would consider an in-school quarantine where students could come to the school, wear a mask for the entire day and submit to having their temperature taken three times a day.
“Would it make sense for us to allow that student to come to school even though they are considered a close contact?” he said.
Kirkegaard said the problem isn’t the first quarantine or even the second, but at some point in time even the most cooperative of parents are going to say the policy doesn’t make much sense.
“They might say, ‘This is the third time you’ve asked my kid to be out of school for 14 days and he’s never shown any symptoms,’” he said.
Kirkegaard asked if there was something that the board might consider to allow a student to return to school if they followed certain protocols.
When the first COVID-19 positive cases arose, the school district would notify those in that person’s class of the positive.
“We weren’t saying who they were, but just that there was a positive test. We are expanding that to include the entire school,” he said.
Kirkegaard said he would update the district’s website every Friday to show how many total positive cases there are at each school level within the district.
“It’s too easy to single out an individual. We want to keep it as anonymous as we can,” he said.
