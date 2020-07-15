Meade School Board hears school re-opening plan

STURGIS — If there is one constant in the Meade School District’s back-to-school plan — it’s change.
“The only thing I can tell you for sure is that it is going to change,” Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard told the Meade School Board at its meeting Monday. “When we talk about the back-to-school plan, the one thing I can guarantee you is that what we talk about today will potentially be different in two weeks, three weeks, or by the time we get back to school.”
The Meade School District, like all others around the country, is faced with determining a back-to-school strategy amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Prior to Kirkegaard’s presentation, the school board unanimously voted to revise the 2020-2021 school calendar which reflects a week later start for both students and staff.
School board members are concerned that with Sturgis hosting the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, there are chances of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the community just before the start of school.
Moving the start dates back gives both teachers and students at least two weeks following the Rally before they would gather again in school buildings.
Staff in-service will be Aug. 31-Sept. 3. And classes for both students and staff will begin Tuesday, Sept. 8. Meade School District’s plan at this time is to start school face-to-face on Sept. 8.
“We know there are parents who are not going to feel comfortable because of medical conditions to send their kids back to school,” Kirkegaard said.
So, beginning Wednesday, the Meade School District will make available a survey asking parents if they are planning to send their children back to school for face-to-face learning on Sept. 8.
If the parents say “no” they don’t want face-to-face learning, then they would be asked to provide the names of their children and grade levels they will be attending this year.
The information will help the district prepare for distance learning for students.
Kirkegaard said that if parents choose the online option, they are being asked to commit to a nine-week grading period.
The survey will be sent to parents via school messenger and posted on the district’s website.
The school district is trying to get out as much information and guidance to parents as possible about the plan, Kirkegaard said.
“This survey is one that we really need for planning purposes,” he said.
The number of students who opt for online learning will help the district determine staffing.
“If we have 10 or 15% of our students who are not coming back (face-to-face), that’s 300 kids,” Kirkegaard said. “Based on the number of kids that we have will determine the type of curriculum we are going to present.”
If a large number of students opt for online learning, he said one plan may be to have teachers who don’t feel comfortable going back into the classroom may be called upon to teach face-to-face online classes.
Toward that end, the district is buying an additional 200 Macbooks. Students in grades K-5 currently have use of iPads, but those are not optimal for online learning, Kirkegaard said.
“The programs that we are looking at, the iPads do not work well. They truly have to have a laptop,” he told the board.
The back-to-school plan includes three phases, which district schools may move in and out of.
Meade School District’s three phases of school operation are color coded green, orange and red. They somewhat parallel a stop light in that green is “go,” orange is “caution,” and red is “stop” or go from face-to-face learning to online learning.
“The first thing I know needs to happen is that we need to do a thorough job of identifying the rubric that we are going to use to go from green to orange. Or how do you go from orange to red?” Kirkegaard said.
People need to know what triggers a change from one color-coded level to the next, he said.
“We will continue to monitor closely state and local guidelines as well as our neighboring schools so that we are all kind of doing a similar-type approach,” he said.
Board member Charlie Wheeler said he did not see outlined in the plan the sick-leave policy for teachers and other staff who may need to quarantine if they have been exposed to someone who tests positive for the coronavirus.
“Is there going to be a special COVID leave? Are they going to have to use up all their sick leave? How is that going to work?” Wheeler asked.
Kirkegaard said he had spoken with the district’s attorney, Eric Nies, who informed him that federal regulations provide for two weeks of leave when COVID-related. But it is uncertain at this point what happens if teachers exhaust all of their sick leave.
“We know that that’s a major concern for many of our employees,” he said.
That issue may be something the board determines they need to develop a policy for before the start of school, Kirkegaard said.
Wheeler said he envisions that in nine months of school, a teacher may have to quarantine several times.
“We need to know how they are going to get paid,” he said.
Kirkegaard said once an employee has used their federal COVID leave, then they would go to their sick leave, and if that were exhausted, any other leave would be unpaid. “That is the current scenario under our policy,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.