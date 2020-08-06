Meade district looks to establish COVID sick leave policy

STURGIS — The Meade School District is looking to add a sick leave policy specifically for COVID-19.
Board member Charlie Wheeler has brought up the issue of COVID and sick leave at board meetings over the past several months.
Wheeler said Monday he doesn’t understand why the district is not looking at something more for teachers when they could possibly have to stay home due to no fault of their own and have to use up their sick leave or dip into the district’s sick leave bank because of exposure to someone with COVID.
“There’s no vaccine, no immunizations they can go get to try to not get this,” he said.
But what may happen is that many staff members may use up sick leave just because they must quarantine after coming in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, Wheeler said.
Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said that as a start to crafting a policy, he had the district’s attorney Eric Nies take a look at the federal laws concerning COVID-19 and sick leave.
“What this does is take the federal laws and puts them in place for a leave policy regarding COVID,” Kirkegaard told school board members Monday.
Kirkegaard said the board has the authority to grant as many additional sick days as they desire.
“We can certainly do more. If you want us to come up with a policy that expands our leave, we can do that,” he said.
The board took no action on the policy this week, and instead Kirkegaard said the issue would be listed as an action item on the agenda at the board’s regular meeting on Aug. 17. Kirkegaard said Nies planned to attend the meeting and answer questions, but Kirkegaard encouraged board members to share questions ahead of that meeting so that Nies could research the answer.
“The basis of this is truly to protect people who are affected by COVID,” said Meade School District Business Manager Brett Burditt.
Burditt said the policy is intended to provide guidance regarding the temporary and permanent federal acts governing employee leave as a result of self-quarantining due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.
Beginning April 1, and in force until the end of 2020, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (“FFCRA”) includes the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act (EPSLA) and the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act (EFMLEA).
The EPSLA established a new COVID sick leave program. Under the EPSLA, the district must provide employees with job-protected paid sick leave as follows:
Paid at the employee’s regular rate if (in connection with COVID-19) the employee:
(1) is subject to a federal, state, or local quarantine or isolation order;
(2) has been advised to self-quarantine by a health-care provider;
(3) is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is seeking a medical diagnosis;
Paid at two-thirds the employee’s regular rate if (in connection with COVID-19) the employee:
(4) is on leave to care for an individual who is subject to an isolation order or who is a quarantined employee;
(5) is experiencing any other substantially similar condition as designated by the Department of Health and Human Service.
If any of the conditions are met, the employee is entitled to EPSLA sick leave. The leave for full-time employees is capped at 80 hours.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.