Meade district approves COVID-19 leave policy

STURGIS — The Meade School Board has approved a temporary COVID-19 self-quarantine policy for the district.
The board voted unanimously Monday to adopt the policy which takes the current federal laws concerning COVID leave and adds local stipulations.
Administrators brought the initial draft of the policy to the board earlier this month, but made some changes before bringing it back at the Aug. 17 meeting.
An addition to the policy states that Meade School District staff members who have exhausted their paid sick leave through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and are subject to another quarantine period due to exposure/contact tracing
while on the job, will be offered the option to work from home if possible.
The addition goes on to say that if working from home is not feasible, administrative paid leave will be available for the employee during their quarantine. The policy said the quarantine must be issued by the department of health, a medical provider, or the Meade School District.
It is noted that the school board and superintendent of schools
will have the final authority to implement the administrative leave policy.
The temporary policy came about because some school board members worried that staff may have to use up sick leave just because they must quarantine after coming in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
If criteria is met, an employee is entitled to federal COVID sick leave which for full-time employees is capped at 80 hours.
Employees would then need to use their sick leave. And if their sick leave were exhausted there still is an opportunity for more leave under unique circumstances.
Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard told Meade School Board members that if they approved the policy as presented it still gives the administration the latitude to provide administrative leave based on the district’s current policy.
“There might be a time when a request comes to the principal and eventually to me to extend administrative leave for unique circumstances and we have done that in the past,” Kirkegaard said.
He said he wanted to assure teachers within the district that there is still the opportunity for administrative leave even under this new policy.
Kirkegaard said the policy is intended to provide guidance regarding the temporary and permanent federal acts governing employee leave as a result of self-quarantining due to the COVID- 19 pandemic. And, he said, the Meade School District will use the policy until May 27, 2021.
