Given the choice, Jenny Voigt would rather have an in-person county fair.
Voigt, Meade County 4-H Youth Program Advisor, said there were some good points and some not-so-good points about this year’s Meade County Fair & 4-H Achievement Days being held virtually Friday-Saturday.
“Our fair is such a fun time for our kids to interact with kids from across the county. They are at different schools and don’t see each other during the year, so the fair is usually a time that they get to hang out with each other,” she said.
But not this year. The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to host an in-person fair.
Instead, Voigt set up Zoom meetings for youth to show fair entries and be judged through the online platform.
“It took a little coordinating, but it worked,” she said.
About 60 youth from seven 4-H clubs participated in the virtual fair.
This year students were awarded T-shirts for participation instead of ribbons. The shirts read: “Virtual Challenge Accepted 2020 Meade County 4-H Achievement Days”
Because there was a limited number of judges and time slots for Zoom meetings, youth were limited on the number of entries they could submit this year.
But in a unique twist to the virtual fair, youth were able to exhibit projects that normally would be hard to transport to the fairgrounds.
For example, Kody Komes was judged on his large tractor collection which is mounted on a wall in his family’s home, and Ryle Millar was able to show a portable tub and alley system he welded for working sheep.
“We had projects entered in visual arts, horticulture, hobbies, photography, home environment, and lots of animals,” Voigt said.
Voigt thanked the youth for participating and encouraged them to think of ways to make the fair bigger and better next year.
“And I told them I sure hope we don’t have to do a virtual fair again,” she said.
One of the downsides of hosting a virtual fair was that the 4-H Junior Leaders could not set up their concession stand or other money-making activities they usually host at the fair.
“They use that money to go to leadership camp and to Washington, D.C.,” Voight said. The youth planned to meet this week to talk about other possible fundraiser to replace the funds lost with no in-person fair.
In addition to the 4-H Achievement side of the fair, the Meade County Fair Board still wanted to fulfill the mission of the fair which is to provide wholesome family activities.
“We knew we wanted to do some sort of event, but something that allowed everyone to participate in a way they were comfortable with,” said Tacy Snyder, vice-president of the Meade County Fair Board.
So, they came up with five different activities which could be done virtually which included a fruit/vegetable carving, a coloring contest, a design-your-own facemask, a family scavenger hunt, and a dress-a-pet contest.
Snyder said the virtual events came together at the last minute, but proved successful.
“We’re sure thankful for everyone who took the time to participate and join us for our virtual fair,” she said.
