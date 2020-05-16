STURGIS — Meade County will serve as the sponsor of a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to help 15 residences affected by sinkholes under their homes in the southwest part of the county.
Affected homeowners and others offering suggestions of how to fix the problem packed the Meade County Commission meeting room in the Erskine building in Sturgis Tuesday. The action by the commission came after nearly three hours of testimony. The county also has agreed to budget $30,000 to coordinate the appraisals of the homes and engineering services needed to supplement the grant documents.
Meade County would be the applicant filing for the relief because the housing subdivision is in Black Hawk, an unincorporated town.
Jennifer Sietsema, the executive director of Black Hills Council of Local Governments, shared information with those on hand about the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program which may offer a federal home buyout for the affected homeowners.
Residents of homes in the Hideaway Hills subdivision in Black Hawk have been evacuated because of the emergence of two large sink holes, one about a month ago and a second on April 27 in the 6,900 block of East Daisy Drive.
Cavers with the Paha Sapa Grotto chapter of the National Speleological Society mapped the mine after going down through one of the sinkholes. The data shows a void under a number of home lots and the street covering at least 330-feet by 85-feet. And the cavers found tunnels confirming county officials suspicion that the area may have been an old gypsum mine.
Residents have until July 31 to apply through Meade County as the sponsor for this grant money. It’s a lengthy process that would be aided by Sietsema and her team, and could ultimately result in homeowners receiving 75% of the certified appraised value of their homes from the federal government leaving a 25% local match to be paid by the homeowners. Meade County Commissioner Doreen Creed worried that the county would also be responsible for the 25% local match. She said she believes the county and the homeowners should share in the cost of rectifying the situation.
Sietsema said the county could enter into a memorandum of understanding with the homeowners stating that any homeowners who want to apply understand the 25% local match is their responsibility.
“They are saying we understand we are giving up some of the value in our home as our match to this,” Sietsema said. “I know it’s not perfect, but it is an option.”
David Peck, one of the affected homeowners, said his children are with relatives in eastern South Dakota since they have been evacuated.
“They know we are losing our house. They were crying on the phone last night,” he said. “We want to be able to buy a new home and continue on with our lives. This is killing our families.”
Peck, who served in the South Dakota National Guard for 23 years, said his unit did many “training missions” for the state, counties and communities. The only cost to those entities was for fuel.
He said razing the homes and back filling the caves would be a great opportunity for Guard troops to train, and it would only cost the county their fuel cost. Sietsema worried that if the Guard were working on unstable ground they would risk losing heavy equipment.
“They are engineers. This is their job,” Peck said. “I’m just throwing this out there as an option so the county doesn’t have to bring in equipment.”
Resident Adam Geigle, who lives in the Hideaway Hills subdivision, said he is not evacuated yet, but that could change. He wondered out lot what could be done to light a fire under Gov. Kristi Noem to get some help from the state.
“She doesn’t seem to give a crap about it. She’s got money somewhere,” he said.
District 33 Rep. Taffy Howard said there is state money, but getting on the list for those funds is all about priorities.
“We have to do everything we can to raise this to a higher priority,” she said. “It takes a lot of us working together, making noise, calling attention to it. If we can get the governor out here to see this, that would be huge.”
The state does have a vested interest in the issue. From all indications, the cavers extend to areas under Interstate 90. It was revealed Tuesday that the South Dakota Department of Transportation has hired an engineering firm to investigate a section of I-90 that may go over a portion of the former mine.
