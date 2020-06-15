STURGIS — Officials with the Meade County Fair & 4-H Achievement Days have canceled the annual in-person event and will instead host a virtual fair and achievement days due to COVID-19.
Jenny Voigt, 4-H Youth Program Advisor for Meade County, said there were guidelines and regulations set forth by South Dakota State University, which oversees 4-H and Extension programs in South Dakota counties, that made it difficult to host an in-person event.
Also, it would have been difficult to move the fair later in the summer because of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, she said.
“It was a difficult decision but both the leaders association and fair board supported it and it has been well received,” Voigt said.
The fair is planned for July 24-25.
Details of the virtual event are still coming together. More will be known after the Meade County Fair Board and Meade County 4-H Junior Leaders meet on June 22.
A virtual fair means participants will use Zoom, an online video teleconferencing program. Voigt said youth will be able to exhibit three displays or animals, and can either meet with a judge over Zoom or do an explanation of a project and submit that.
She said the fair board is still planning some virtual activities to do with the kids such as a scavenger hunt and coloring contest.
“While we are sad to say that we have had to cancel our in-person county fair and achievement days, we have some fun activities and opportunities still planned for our youth,” Voigt said.
