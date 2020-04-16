Meade County takes more steps to protect employees, public

STURGIS — Meade County continues to plan and add protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jerry Derr, Meade County Commission assistant/HR director, told commissioners this week that the county initially responded believing it would be a two- or three-week time frame.
“We’re in this for several months, including into the fall,” he told Meade County commissioners Tuesday.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek applauded Derr and Kevin Forrester, Meade County’s director of buildings and grounds, for their efforts in trying to keep up with the protocols in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Initially, the county’s response was ramping up cleaning throughout the county’s buildings so as to lessen the spread of the coronavirus. Then, the county issued N-95 masks to all of its employees and gave them safety tips on how to take care of themselves against the virus both at home and in the workplace.
“We are trying to do the public’s business and do it in a safe manner both for them and the employees,” Derr said.
The county has put up acrylic shields, at a cost of $5,000, in front of the Register of Deeds, Auditor and Treasurer’s offices.
The shields are being installed between a customer and county employee so that any airborne droplets possibly containing the virus would be blocked from hitting the person on the other side.
Derr said Forrester was waiting on a supply order to put up shields at the Equalization Office this week.
“That has been very well received by the employees,” he said. “Part of the discussion we will have going forward is putting in permanent structures in our service counters, and altering the way we do business. This is just something every organization will face and we have to plan and prepare because I don’t think the COVID-19 pandemic will be the only thing that we get.”
The county also has ordered infrared thermometers that were scheduled to arrive this week.
“If we have to, then we can start the protocol of doing temperature testing within our organization,” Derr said.
Among the symptoms associated with the coronavirus are fever, cough and tiredness.
Derr has been meeting with county department heads to discuss an alternate work schedule so that if there are increased numbers of COVID-19 cases then not all employees would be working the same schedule and not everyone in a particular office would be exposed to someone who tested positive.
Derr said he wants department heads to understand that there should be a plan to keep staff separated so that if the county does have a case, or cases of COVID-19, it wouldn’t mean that every employee would be sent home.
The county did an inventory of which employees could work from home. Derr said neither the Treasurer’s Office nor Register of Deeds Office staff could work from home, but the Auditor and Equalization offices could.
“All of that is just trying to get into a position where we are still functional and operational and, not totally shut down if we have an outbreak,” he said. “We need to work at separating the staff so that we don’t have cross contamination.”
Here are some of the actions Meade County has already taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:
• Established an overview web page on the county’s website: meadecounty.org
• Erected a 24/7 drop box in front of the Erskine Building for residents to conduct county business through social distancing
• Provided public service announcements from the offices of the auditor, treasurer and director of equalization which can be found on the county’s Facebook page Meade County, South Dakota
• Educated the public on how to continue to do business with the county during the pandemic such as paying taxes, registering your vehicle
• Developed a protocol for sanitizing the county buildings should there be a case of COVID-19
• Ordered 200 cloth masks for county employees from Custom Ink.
