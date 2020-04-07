Meade County offices to remain open during pandemic

STURGIS — Meade County will continue to provide safety measures for its employees but will not close its Erskine Administration Building over concerns of the spread of COVID-19.
At a special meeting Friday, the commission took no action to close the building, although they had a resolution ready to do so.
Commissioner Doreen Creed said she had gone back and forth on whether or not to close the county office building.
“I frankly believe we are going to be damned if we do and damned if we don’t,” she said.
Commissioner Rich Liggett said the county is in this scenario for the long haul.
“We need to put in place what is going to last for the next four or five months,” he said. “I don’t know that closing the building down is a four-month solution.”
Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman said determining whether or not to close the county offices was a difficult decision for the commission. He said President Donald Trump had suggested the country stay home in April.
“I’m willing to give that a chance. I personally would like to get the economy going as fast as we can. I don’t like seeing what is happening to the nation. I think we have to get back with our lives,” he said.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said the coronavirus locally is unavoidable. In the coming months, Meade County will have hundreds of cases of the virus, so the county needs to figure out a way to do business under those circumstances.
“Someone in this building is going to get it and it’s not the commission’s fault,” he said.
Currently, the county offices are not getting a lot of foot traffic, Wieczorek said.
“The checkout girl at the grocery store gets exposed to a hundred different people and our employees might see a couple a day,” he said. “I’m more inclined to say, ‘let’s provide safety measures within the building when they are meeting with people than to close the building.’”
Wieczorek said this is a time when government has to be the light as opposed to pulling in and sheltering hard.
Commissioner Rod Bradley said he believes that the county is continually putting safeguards in place for its employees. And if the county were to close its buildings what would be the determiner for reopening.
“How are you ever going to pick a good time to say, ‘OK. We can unlock the doors,’” he said.
Meade County Commission Assistant/Human Resources Director Jerry Derr said since the commission last discussed whether or not the county’s Erskine Administration Building would remain open or closed there had been some changes.
At that time, Meade County did not have a case of COVID-19. But on March 24, it was announced that there was Meade County positive case.
“Since then, around the state, the numbers continue to increase,” Derr said.
Neighboring counties of Pennington and Lawrence have what is categorized as “community spread” of the coronavirus.
Meade County has taken steps to encourage county residents to use mail and online services to limit exposure of county employees to the virus. There also has been a drop box installed outside the Erskine building for county transactions.
Derr admits there are a lot of unknows as far as when the state will hit its peak number of coronavirus cases. That could help determine when the county should take more stringent measures.
Pennington, Lawrence, Butte, Harding and Custer counties have limited or no access to their county buildings, Derr said.
“A lot of them have closed their doors to the public, but you can’t restrict public access totally because you have to do the public’s business” he said.
If the county chose to close the building, it must be done by resolution, Derr said. The county cannot close the courthouse nor by statute can they close the state’s attorney’s office or the sheriff’s office.
