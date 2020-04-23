Meade County looks to move ahead with road project

STURGIS — Because of uncertainty in the road construction industry, Meade County may be able to go ahead this year with a road project it had initially pushed out to next year.
Nick Broyles, Meade County highway superintendent, told commissioners at their meeting on April 14, that in light of recent events, there may be a target of opportunity to do the Erickson Ranch Road project.
Broyles talked about how Pennington County had awarded a contract for some work on Sheridan Lake Road and it came in $4 million under the budgeted amount.
Also, Broyles said the city of Sturgis has put projects on hold because of anticipated shortfall in sales tax.
“There may be a target of opportunity if there are some contractors that are hungry for work,” he said.
The Erickson Ranch Road project would entail 3.8 miles of milling and placing a four-inch overlay of asphalt. The road is located in southwest Meade County east of Interstate 90 near Summerset.
Broyles said he had spoken to Brosz Engineering Wednesday and posed the scenario that if conditions line up just right the county could get the contract written and awarded for the full Erickson Ranch Road project this year.
Broyles contact with the company said he would check with asphalt companies to see about their schedule and workload.
Because the county had initially pushed off the Erickson Ranch Road project to 2021, engineers were not currently focused on plans for that project.
“They are checking with their engineers to see if we can get that design work accelerated,” Broyles said. “If there would be an opportunity to get Erickson Ranch Road done this year at a substantial savings, it would be worth looking into.”
Broyles said looking into moving up the Erickson Ranch Road project goes back to supply and demand.
“I’ve heard that some of the asphalt contractors have had some projects fall through. This would give them an opportunity for work,” he said.
Meade County was looking at juggling some road projects this year after cost estimates for the project on Erickson Ranch Road came in above budget in December.
The county was looking to split the Erickson Ranch Road project over two years, but even at that, they wouldn’t have the needed funds to pay for it.
The county did get estimates from Brosz Engineering in December that showed that the first year of the project would cost about $1.3 million and the second year, $1.6 million, Broyles said.
Commissioner Rich Liggett, a liaison to the highway department, said the county had budgeted $1.8 million on Erickson Ranch Road for the full project. The estimate for the two-year project on Erickson Ranch Road came back about $900,000 more than that.
“There is just no way we can do that project from a budget standpoint,” Liggett said in December.
But things have changed so drastically with the economy and the price of oil that Liggett says the county should revisit the project.
“We need to look again at the options we have going forward,” Liggett said Wednesday. “First we asked Brosz to push the bid off until later, now we’re asking if it can be done sooner. Right now it maybe makes sense to do it sooner than later.”
