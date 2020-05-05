BLACK HAWK — It’s probably a long shot, but Meade County is hoping that a state hazard mitigation fund could help homeowners in the Hideaway Hills subdivision who have been displaced because of sinkholes and underground caverns under their homes.
Jennifer Sietsema, the executive director of Black Hills Council of Local Governments, told homeowners and others gathered at a meeting Friday night at the Black Hawk Fire Hall that the state’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program may offer a federal home buyout for affected homeowners.
Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman said the county is willing to serve as the sponsor for the homeowners in applying for the grant money. He said they will discuss the situation at their meeting on May 12, but in the meantime, county officials have contacted the governor’s office, and the offices of Sen. John Thune, Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson are hoping to find other sources of help for the homeowners.
“It’s a terrible situation, but the county really doesn’t have the funds to help out with this right now. We’re not really set up for that,” Seaman said.
He said he is not sure what happened during the platting of that subdivision back in 2002.
“I don’t know what information they had or why they thought it was safe to proceed. Hindsight looking back, there never should have been a housing development built there,” Seaman said.
Residents of 13 homes in the Hideaway Hills subdivision in southwestern Meade County have been evacuated because of the emergence of two large sinkholes: one about a month ago and a second just last week in the 6,900 block of East Daisy Drive.
The first sinkhole is about 12-feet by 12-feet and 30-feet deep. The new sink hole is about 30- to 40-feet wide by about 25-feet across and is estimated to be from 30- to 50-feet deep.
Following the discovery of the second sinkhole, Meade County Emergency Manager Doug Huntrods called in two state engineers along with members of the Paha Sapa Grotto chapter of the National Speleological Society. The cavers data shows a void under a number of home lots and the street covering at least 330-feet by 85-feet. And the cavers found tunnels confirming Huntrods’ suspicion that the area may have been an old gypsum mine.
Officials with the Northdale Sanitary District, the entity which oversees the water, sewer and roads in the subdivision, have placed chain-link fences around the sinkholes.
Help for the homeowners may come in the form of the state’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
Here’s how it works: Anytime there is a presidential declaration in South Dakota such as there was in 2019 because of flooding, a percentage of the total dollar amount is returned to the state. So, if there were $100 million in damages in the state and the amount returned to the state is 10%, the state would have $10 million to distribute in hazard mitigation grant funds.
Cities, counties, and some tribal agencies are eligible to apply for such grants, but those agencies must first have a natural hazard mitigation plan. Meade County currently has such a plan on file.
If this option proves possible, residents would have until July 31 to apply through Meade County as the sponsor for this grant money. It’s a lengthy process that would be aided by Sietsema and her team, and could ultimately result in homeowners receiving 75% of the certified appraised value of their homes from the federal government leaving a 25% local match to be paid by the homeowners.
When homeowners are added into the equation of this grant program, it is much different than typical projects, Sietsema said.
“We’re talking about numerous homes. There are a lot of different ways to write the application. You could do it as one application for the entire subdivision or as individual applications as long as the county plans to be the sponsor or the application,” she said.
But it begs the question: “Is the county government responsible to do something here? Or, is there negligence on the part of the developer?” Sietsema asks.
Those are questions that will need to be answered before applications for the grant program move forward, she said.
If approved, the county would buy out the homes with the FEMA money and would need the homeowners to satisfy the remaining 25% payoff to get clear title to the home before razing the homes.
“If the county does this, they have the responsibility of owning and maintaining and mowing and keeping trash off that land for perpetuity. It can never be sold, and it can’t be reused. No kind of development can happen there,” Sietsema said.
Sietsema believes the Black Hawk sinkhole and caverns is a qualifying project.
“It meets the scope of mitigation and fulfills the purpose of this program both on a statewide and a FEMA perspective,” she said.
“But I feel like there is a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not this would be a successful application.”
One concern Sietsema has is bringing in heavy equipment to raze the homes.
“I think there are going to be huge issues with bringing in the type of equipment that is needed to demolish homes, remove basements, and return that area to green space. There is evidence to show that would probably be unsafe,” she said.
In the meantime, Meade County is in the process of adjusting the assessments and resulting tax liability for homeowners in the subdivision, said Meade County Commissioner Doreen Creed. She said the board would make the adjustments official as soon as all the data is formally presented by the equalization office to the commissioners.
