Meade County looking for primary election poll workers

STURGIS — Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer is having trouble finding poll workers for the upcoming primary election in June.
She said she has heard from election workers who say they do not want to work fearing exposure to COVID-19.
“I totally understand because of COVID-19,” Schieffer told the Meade County commissioners.
She said the county must attempt to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for polling locations during the election. She suggested hiring people whose job it would be to keep the polling place sanitized.
The state is supplying cleaning supplies, but the county would need to secure people to do the cleaning.
Upon speaking with Jerry Derr, Meade County Commission assistant/human resources director, Schieffer said she learned that some veterans currently on staff with the FireWise program might be diverted to help.
“I think we just pitch in and find existing staff that can meet that need,” Derr said.
The areas of concern for cleaning are Sturgis, Black Hawk, Piedmont and Box Elder, Schieffer said.
In an attempt to lessen the chance of exposure, Schieffer ordered disposable ballot sleeves and is encouraging voters to throw their pen in a bucket to be sanitized.
“Really the only thing that needs to be cleaned are the booths,” she said.
Meade County Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek asked if the state is mandating the cleaning.
Schieffer said the state is not, but encouraging auditors to follow CDC guidelines concerning safety of voters. She said she also has received calls from voters asking what precautions are being taken.
“It has changed the whole way elections are being handled. It’s been a challenge,” she said.
Schieffer believes in-person voter numbers will be down for the primary election because she is currently being flooded with absentee ballots.
