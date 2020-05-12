Meade County and District 29 races slated

STURGIS — Meade County will have primary races for Meade County Commission District 4 as well as District 29 House and Senate.
Polls for the primary election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. Voter registration deadline is May 18. You can vote absentee up until the day before the election.
Current Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman will face fellow Republican Brenda Pates in the District 4 Commission race.
Seaman was born and raised in South Dakota and has lived in Meade County for nearly 35 years. Seaman, who has worked for Black Hills Energy for nearly 40 years, lives near Piedmont.
Brenda Pates, who lives near Piedmont, is a taxidermist and part-time bus driver.
Doreen Creed of Sturgis is running unopposed in the District 5 Meade County Commission race.
Also running unopposed in the primary are Susan Boadwine for Meade County Treasurer and Michelle Bordewyk for Meade County State’s Attorney.
In the South Dakota Legislature District 29 House race, there are four Republican candidates running. They include Dean Wink, Thomas Brunner, Lincoln Shuck and Kirk Chaffee. Voters will choose two candidates.
Brunner and Chaffee are the incumbents.
Brunner, a Butte County farmer and feedlot owner, has served in the South Dakota Legislature for 14 years.
Chaffee, long-time Meade County Director of Equalization from Whitewood, became a candidate late in the race after he was chosen by the central committee members of the Meade and Butte County Republicans to replace Larry Rhoden on the November ballot.
The seat was open as a result of Rhoden being named Kristi Noem’s running mate in the race for governor in 2018.
Wink is a rancher and former legislator from Howes, and Shuck is a rancher and former Meade County Highway Superintendent from Union Center.
In the South Dakota Legislature District 29 Senate race, incumbent Republican Gary Cammack of Union Center faces Republican Terri Jorgenson of Piedmont.
Cammack, a Meade County business owner, has been a legislator for the past eight years.
Jorgenson, who lives on an acreage outside of Piedmont, is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel with 20 years of service.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.