Meade Co. COVID patient worked at Cancer Institute

RAPID CITY — The Meade County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 is a health-care provider at the Monument Health John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute, hospital leaders said Wednesday.
The employee, a woman, was in contact with approximately 100 patients as well as 10 other caregivers and two physicians. The caregivers and physicians are at home and quarantined.
Paulette Davidson, CEO and president of Monument Health said upon the positive COVID-19 test Tuesday, the state Department of Health has contacted each patient and caregiver who were in contact with the woman and were told to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Cancer patients are included in the high-risk category for COVID-19.
Dr. Brad Archer, chief medical officer for Monument Health, said Monument anticipates being able to process its own test results by mid to late April.
Currently, Monument sends test kits to the state lab or Mayo Clinic.
