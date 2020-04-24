Making masks

SPEARFISH — When the Northern Hills Source of Support (SOS) emailed asking for volunteers to make cloth surgical masks for our community health providers, the members of the Spearfish American Legion Auxiliary responded to the call. Junior member Maddy Reece, a freshman at Spearfish High School, started working on the cloth masks between doing her school work. Check this website for info on materials needed, patterns and drop-off locations for the masks https://tinyurl.com/y7kkkda3
