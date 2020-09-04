makeSPACE launches project to make masks for kids going back to school

SPEARFISH — As Spearfish families get ready to return to school, keeping our children and community safe is a top priority. With that in mind, makeSPACE (Spearfish Partnership for Arts, Cycling, and Equity) has launched an initiative to make masks for kids.
This new project builds on the success of their community mask making project for local health care workers and businesses. Since makeSPACE started distributing fabric and patterns in late March, the Spearfish community has sewn over 5,300 masks and over one hundred isolation gowns. These masks and gowns have been invaluable to local clinics, assisted living facilities, small businesses and individuals.
Now, in coordination with the Spearfish School District, makeSPACE is asking our dedicated community of sewers to shift their focus to making kids masks. On their website (http://makespacesd.org/covid) they have released three new patterns and instructions for a variety of masks for children. Patterns can be printed from the website and fabric, elastic and ties will be distributed by makeSPACE.
Supplies for kids masks can be picked up from Hudson Hall, located at 222 W Hudson St., in Spearfish during the following times: Mondays 2-3 p.m., Wednesdays 10-11 a.m., and Fridays noon to 1 p.m. makeSPACE will continue distributing fabric and supplies throughout the fall as the need for children’s masks continues. Completed masks can be donated during hours listed above, or at Spearfish Salvation Army during open hours.
These mask making initiatives are made possible by volunteer sewers, Spearfish Laundry and Dry Cleaning, and financial support from the following organizations: Spearfish Community Foundation, South Dakota Community Foundation, United Way of the Black Hills, Med5 Federal Credit Union, Friends of the Northern Hills Training Center, and the Monument Health Foundation.
