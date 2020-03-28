SPEARFISH — Spearfish makeSPACE is filling a need and enlisting the creative skills of homebound community members to do it by launching a campaign to sew hand crafted masks for health care providers.
“Everyone’s trying to figure out how to continue to do the things we did before in a different way,” said Elizabeth Freer, board chairperson for makeSPACE.
Freer explained that makeSPACE was built on the foundation of creative problem solving, so when they saw a problem in need of a creative solution, they leaped into action.
“It occurred to us that we had an opportunity to engage the people who know how to sew or are interested on work on projects, something they can do from home,” she said.
First Freer contacted the medical professionals at Monument Health to determine what sort of specifications would need to be met.
“One-hundred-percent cotton masks have to be made out a woven fabric like a batik fabric or a high quality quilting cotton because of the weight of the fabric,” she said.
Freer also encountered a problem with the lack of elastic, which she solved by utilizing T-shirt material.
“T-shirts are great when they’re cut into strips to be used to hold the mask on,” she explained.
Once she had a working prototype, she was able to obtain enough material to get the project started. With the assistance of a Spearfish Community Foundation grant, the group purchased 200 yards of fabric and got underway.
“We saw a group of people coming together to fulfill an urgent need in our medical community. We value our healthcare workers and are so grateful for their service. The Spearfish Community Foundation wants to do anything we can to help them continue to do their job, while helping to keep them safe and healthy as well,” said Liz Manning, Spearfish Community Foundation board president.
Friends of the Northern Hills Training Center also contributed to the cause, which brought the total up to $4,500.
“So we’re looking at ways we can partner with the training center, they have a number of people who do sewing there and have been sewing masks so now we’re working to get them the patterns,” Freer said.
The Salvation Army in Spearfish also reached out to Freer and will be acting as a drop off point for materials.
“We realized there was a need to clean anything that was donated … so we reduce potential contamination,” Free said.
So Spearfish Laundry & Dry Cleaning will be picking up all donated material and laundering it prior to it being distributed to volunteer sewsters. The city has designated the kitchen at Hudson Hall to be a sorting area for the cleaned materials, as well as opened the Grace Balloch memorial Library to be a distribution and drop off point for any materials and supplies people would like to give, or are in need of.
“We have people reaching out to us left and right saying, ‘How can I volunteer,’” Freer said. “We are now working on printing the patterns so we can provide materials and printed patterns to people who have a sewing machine and are interested in being a part of it,” Freer said.
Freer hopes to have distribution and drop off points ready for volunteers soon, and said she would like to set up a door to door pick up system for finished masks if at all possible. In the meantime, those wanting to track the progress of the project or to get a jump on the mask making, can check the makeSPACE Facebook page for the latest updates.
“Spearfish is an amazing place,” Freer said. “I’m anxious to see the outcome of this and the sense of accomplishment as a community. I hope it gives people hope and a sense of connection.”
Monument has approved two mask patterns that are needed across the region. These are the only two patterns that Monument will accept at present. All fabric needs to be 100% cotton and woven (think quilt-quality fabric like a batik, but not flannel). The fabric needs to be prewashed/dried on a hot cycle. No t-shirt fabric for the mask itself will be accepted.
Please make sure you check the scale of your printed patterns before sewing!
Here are the links to the patterns and material list from makeSPACE.
Mask 1: fits over N95 masks to prolong the use of a mask (this mask is currently most needed in Rapid)
http://makespacesd.org/N95FilterCoverTutorialv2-1.pdf
Mask 2: is a higher priority in the Northern Hills. It has a filter pocket. With the lack of available elastic, we have figured out a method of attachment using strips of t-shirt fabric. You can provide the mask with or without the strip of fabric for ties. Both will be accepted and having the ties would be helpful (1 - 1.5” wide of t-shirt fabric that is 45-50” long).
http://makespacesd.org/MasksMonument-makeSPACE_2020-03-26.p…
We anticipate having printed patterns and materials available to distribute early next week. Stay tuned.
Stay safe, stay home, and sew sew sew!
