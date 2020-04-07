Lynn’s, ACE staying busy as essential businesses

LEAD — Amidst social distancing and COVID-19 concerns, two businesses in Lead are staying busier than ever.
Managers at Lynn’s Dakotamart and ACE Hardware said they have taken steps to ensure the health and safety of their customers and employees, while still providing goods and services which the CDC has deemed as essential.
Steve Ralston, manager of Lynn’s Dakotamart said his staff has been working hard to keep the shelves stocked amidst extremely high customer demand. “It’s been pretty tough getting product from the warehouse. But we’re just using our outside vendors to get products so we’ve been able to maintain good stock so our customers can get what they need,” he said.
Ralston said Lynn’s employees and volunteers have also been busy doing shopping for customers who call 24-hours in advance for curbside pickup. A few weeks ago the store started offering the shopping service on Mondays and Thursdays. Additionally, Ralston said Lynn’s can offer delivery services when needed. While there are no minimum requirements for these services, Ralston said the store asks people to limit their orders to 25 items.
“We have signs on the door that if you’re sick don’t come into the store, because we don’t want our employees or customers to get sick,” he said. “We ask the customers to please consider others before coming into the store. We will gladly shop for you.”
In an effort to maintain safety within the store, Ralston said Lynn’s Dakotamart has also installed plexiglass sneeze guards around the cashier stands, and they have taped markers 6 feet away from the cashier, so customers can abide by CDC guidelines.
“People are respecting that,” he said.
Right next door at ACE Hardware, Assistant Store Manager Tyler Dickey said he frequently watches customers go from his store to Lynn’s, as they try to get all of their goods in one trip. At ACE, Dickey said they have also installed the same plexi glass sneeze guards, as well as taped markers 6 feet away from the counter.
“I can’t tell you how often we clean and disinfect things,” he said.
During this time of social distancing, Dickey said his customers have been buying a lot of home improvement project supplies. “We are selling a lot of paint this week because people are stuck inside,” he said. “Everybody is stir crazy, sitting at home, so they’re getting home project stuff.”
Overall, both managers said they are hoping that customers are maintaining safe practices.
“I hope they’re getting their necessities and heading home,” Dickey said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.