Lodge at Deadwood reports COVID-positive employee

DEADWOOD — The parent company of the Lodge at Deadwood is reporting the popular casino and hotel complex had an employee test positive for COVID-19 Friday.
This employee worked on Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23 before experiencing symptoms and went home.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been preparing our properties for this exact situation,” said Gloriann Kueter, corporate director of sales and marketing for Regency Hotel Management in a prepared statement. “Our properties follow strict cleaning and sanitization protocols that follow CDC and local and state government guidelines. All our employees wear masks, have their temperature checked prior to starting work, and have modified their duties as much as possible to follow social distancing and minimize the spread of germs. While we are saddened by the positive test, we are confident that the training and procedures in place will minimize the spread of the virus.”
Kueter said that once the managers were made aware of the symptoms the employee was experiencing, all areas employee had been as well as surfaces they may have touched, were sanitized immediately.
The state Department of Health has reported 19 Lawrence County residents have tested positive for the disease. Of those, 15 have recovered. None have died. The state reported that 91 South Dakotans have died as of Sunday, and that there are 838 active cases, up about 40 from Friday.
The announcement marks the first known COVID-19-positive employee since two employees at the Saloon No. 10 tested positive in late March.
Those two employees had not exhibited any COVID-19 symptoms that were known at the time. The only symptom they reported was a headache. It was only well after the employees had left work and had tested positive that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added headaches as a symptom. New symptoms are added as more is learned about the disease.
Unlike some other contagious diseases, people who have COVID-19 can be contagious before they even show symptoms. On Thursday, the Washington Post reported CDC Director Robert Redfield said that the number of Americans who have been infected with the coronavirus is likely to be 10 times as high as the 2.4 million confirmed cases
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. COVID-19 symptoms include:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
