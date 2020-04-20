Locations announced for COVID-19 alternate care facilities

PIERRE — The two sites that the National Guard will construct alternate care facilities to cope with the COVID-19 response have been selected and announced.
Gov. Kristi Noem said the South Dakota National Guard would be mobibilzed to constrict the two facilities, one in Rapid City and the other in Sioux Falls.
“South Dakota is ready to respond to the future peak of COVID-19 cases,” Noem said. “We’re thankful for the National Guard’s hard work to help us surge our medical bed space capacity, fight COVID-19, and keep South Dakotans safe.”
The Rapid City Alternate Care Facility will be located at the South Dakota National Guard Headquarters at Camp Rapid. This facility is located at 2823 West Main St. in Rapid City. The facility will provide 100-200 additional medical bed capacity to Monument Health’s ability to serve the Rapid City area. The South Dakota National Guard is working closely with Monument to provide medical care at the Alternate Care Facility.
The Sioux Falls Alternate Care Facility will be located at the South Dakota National Guard Regional Training Institute. This facility is located at 801 West National Guard Drive. The facility will provide an additional 100 medical bed capacity to the Sioux Falls area. The South Dakota National Guard will work in conjunction with Sioux Falls area healthcare organizations to provide medical care at the Alternate Care Facility.
