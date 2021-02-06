Local virologist exploring connection between childhood vaccines and immunity to COVID-19

LEAD — Childhood vaccines that are already routinely administered could be effective against combating COVID-19, local virologist Dr. John Andrews said.
While Pfizer and Moderna have rolled out their COVID-19 vaccines and the world has been hard at work inoculating as many people as possible, challenges such as ultra-low temperature storage and limited supply have wreaked havoc on the process. But some scientists, after observing how the novel virus has largely not affected children, believe the inoculation process could be as simple as re-purposing the same vaccines that are routinely distributed around the world to children, so they can also be used on adults to fight COVID-19. “I am working on repurposing childhood vaccines,” Andrews said. “What we believe from the epidemiology is that children don’t seem to get infected, and if they do get infected they tend to have asymptomatic disease. Furthermore, they don’t seem to spread the virus like older people do. Even an adult with asymptomatic virus, unless they’ve been vaccinated, is contagious. Children do not seem to be. One of the potential explanations for this is that childhood vaccines give children an immunity to COVID.”
Andrews said that theory has been widely published in the lay press by epidemiologists around the world, including Robert Gallo, the Nobel Laureate credited for discovering HIV in the 1980s.
If the theory holds true, Andrews said it could make a huge difference for vaccine distribution, particularly in third world countries where there are concerns about availability and distribution.
“These childhood vaccines are already administered to the majority of the world’s children,” he said. “If that indeed works in adults, then there is a quick way to get the world vaccinated, if indeed these childhood vaccines could be repurposed. Third world countries have access to these vaccines and have childhood programs already in place. There would not be as much added expense. It’s pennies per dose so that the entire world can afford it.”
While Andrews and other scientists look into repurposing existing tried-and-true vaccines, other companies continue to work on new formulas to be used for prevention of COVID-19. Pfizer and Moderna developed the first to be approved by formulas that are 95% effective against the virus, British company AstraZeneca has rolled out its version of a two-dose vaccine that could get FDA approval this month. Johnson and Johnson is expected to submit data on a single-dose vaccine that is expected to be about 70% effective against COVID-19.
But variants of the virus, which have proven to be more contagious and possibly more lethal, have vaccine developers concerned as they try to ensure increased effectiveness against these emerging variants toward the end goal of eradicating COVID-19 through vaccine-derived herd immunity. He said, that the viral variants remain sensitive to the existing vaccine, although the degree of sensitivity is reduced. Companies developing vaccines are already considering changes to their products to address this emerging threat.“The lab work to tweak the existing vaccines could be done within four to six weeks, but then it will take several months again to do the clinical trials to demonstrate that it’s safe and effective,” he said.
Andrews, who has been developing vaccines and treatments for major diseases such as ebola, hepatits B and HIV, and who retired to Lead for rest and relaxation before the COVID-19 pandemic sent him back to work, said there is no reason for people to be concerned about any of the vaccines that have received FDA approval. The vaccines were not “rushed,” as some have claimed, he said. They were expedited, and there is a big difference.
“The agency for decades now has had special pathways for drugs to treat emerging public health crises,” he said. “The only safety issue with the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines seems to be a low risk of anaphylaxis that occurs within the first 30 minutes of receiving the inoculation. That’s why anybody who is vaccinated has to sit and be watched for 30 minutes before they are discharged. It’s a minimal risk. Certainly the risk-benefit ratio is highly in favor of having the vaccine. It’s much better to be immune to COVID, even though that immunity is probably going to have to be reestablished or tweaked or boosted pretty frequently until we reach a level of herd immunity within the nation.”
