Local organizations to host virtual town hall on anti-racism in rural U.S.

SPEARFISH — Across the country we continue to see protests and discussions about racial injustice. Rural places like western South Dakota are no exception. Although the demographics of small towns may be different from cities, conversations about combating racism are just as important.
For that reason, makeSPACE (Spearfish Partnership for Arts, Cycling, and Equity) has partnered with The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center, Northern Hills CASA, PFLAG Spearfish, and the Center for American Indian Studies at BHSU to host a town hall on the issue of anti-racism in rural U.S.
The facilitated discussion with 3 expert panelists will take place from 6-8 p.m. on July 29. Registration is required for this event and can be done at http://bit.ly/spearfishtownhall. The conversation will be held over Zoom and details to join will be sent to registrants via email before the event.
The panel includes Dr. Erica Whitiker, the director of Student Engagement and Leadership at BHSU, whose research focuses on Social Justice and Retention of Marginalized Students in Rural White Education Systems; Dr. Mab Segrest, an author and organizer who worked extensively with North Carolinians Against Racist and Religious Violence; and golnesa asheghAli, a BHSU Masters graduate and facilitator for the Creative Community Leadership Institute and for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Rapid City.
“We’re excited to be partnering with other local organizations to have these vital conversations in the Northern Hills,” said Niklas Peters, program director at makeSPACE. “Only through active and ongoing effort can we address systemic racial inequalities and create a more inclusive, tightly-knit community. This town hall will be a great way for community members to learn, engage, and challenge each other to do the necessary work to combat racism.”
The community is encouraged to join in this town hall by registering at http://bit.ly/spearfishtownhall.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.