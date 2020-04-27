Local governments move to online meeting formats

NORTHERN HILLS — Due to COVID-19 concerns, local governments are meeting distantly via a number of forms. This week’s meetings are as follows:
Deadwood City Commission
The Deadwood City Commission will meet today at 5 p.m. via Zoom.
To participate, visit
Meeting ID: 605 578 2082
One tap mobile:
(346) 248-7799 or (669) 900-9128
Spearfish School Board
The Spearfish School Board will meet today at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
To participate, visit https://zoom.us/j/97639327236?pwd=QmVWYjduaGc5ZUJZSGFMRmwvZmdudz09
Meeting ID: 976 3932 7236
Password: 6Diyn0
Lawrence County Commission
The Lawrence County Commission will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday via GoToMeeting.
To participate, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/222686845
Those interested in joining the meeting can also dial in by phone at 1(872)240-3311 and use access code 222-686-845.
Those new to GoToMeeting must download the app first.
L-D Board of Education
The Lead-Deadwood Board of Education will meet at 4 p.m. via Skype.
To participate in the teleconference call and listen to the meeting, dial (605) 496-0678, and use the conference code: 503103704 followed by the # sign. Participants are asked to please make sure their phones are on mute by dialing *6.
City of Spearfish
The Spearfish City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. A link to this meeting has not been established at this time.
