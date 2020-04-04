Local food pantries short on volunteers, changing protocols

NORTHERN HILLS — Food pantries in the Northern Hills are short on volunteers but high in demand.
Volunteers in Spearfish, Lead, Sturgis, and Belle Fourche have all reported that the COVID-19 virus and social distancing has caused some concern among an aging volunteer base, causing them to put out a call for assistance to feed growing numbers of people in need.
George Vansco, president of the Spearfish Food Pantry, explained that a local network of churches operates the Spearfish pantry that is solely run by volunteers. Each church takes turns operating the pantry, but many of the volunteers are retirees, who are most at risk if they contract the highly contagious COVID-19 virus. Other pantries in Lead, Sturgis, and Belle Fourche have expressed the same concerns.
“We’re actually talking about decreasing our hours because of social distancing and volunteers,” said Sharon Narem, president of the Lord’s Cupboard in Lead. “If we decrease our hours, we will be open on Monday only, but we’ll have to see how that goes.”
In order to mitigate risk to patrons and volunteers, food pantries throughout the Northern Hills have changed their protocol for food delivery. Whereas most pantries once allowed patrons to “shop the shelves,” now they drive up to the facility and receive a pre-packaged box of food. The practice is in accordance with CDC recommendations for social distancing.
“We are under the premise that we have two choices,” Vansco said. “We either close the pantry, or we pre-package things and they understand that we’re doing the best we can to provide nutritional resources during this difficult time.”
With the beginning of the month Wednesday, Vansco said the Spearfish Food Pantry helped 46 families in about three hours. He anticipates that number could go up, as families are increasingly affected by unemployment related to social distancing.
“The only requirement we have to serve at the pantry is that the family lives in Spearfish or St. Onge,” Vansco said. “There are no income requirements. If someone was making $100,000 the other day, and all of a sudden they don’t have food, they can come down.”
Tim Smith, president of the Compassion Cupboard Food Pantry in Belle Fourche, said his numbers have been rising all year. Whereas last year the facility served about 130 to 150 patrons a month, that number jumped to 177 in January. He’s also expecting more as unemployment rises. Smith said that Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest non-profit food provider and supplier for area pantries, sent over about 75 extra food boxes last week. Within 30 minutes those boxes were gone.
Smith reported that in addition to increasing numbers, one of the challenges his volunteers face is the number of families who could need services, but who have quarantined themselves. “So, we’re trying to figure out how we can go about ministering to them as well,” he said. “Whether that means they call me personally and I deliver a box to them.”
Gordon Kotab, of the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry said his numbers have been slowly increasing. In Sturgis, food pantry assistance is income-based, and patrons must apply through Meade County Housing Services to receive food. Patrons can come get food once a month. This month they’ve served 59, whereas last month they helped 41 Meade County citizens and families.
The good news among food pantries across the area is that donations have been up, and communities have responded with great generosity. Smith said in Belle Fourche, one hotel ordered an extra case of toilet paper to donate to the pantry, and several businesses and residents have made monetary donations. In Spearfish, Sturgis and Lead, volunteers have reported the same generosity.
Vansco said with local grocery store shortages, the best donations citizens can make are monetary. Earlier this week, Vansco said he purchased 3,000 pounds of food from Feeding South Dakota, using monetary donations from the community. He also said he tries to support local grocery stores as much as possible.
“Financial donations are better than trying to drop food off,” he said. “If people donate financially, we can use those funds at Feeding South Dakota to buy five to six times more food than we could if we spent it locally. We used to just purchase locally in Spearfish, but their orders have been cut. If we say ‘I want 20 cases of pork and beans,’ they say ‘no, you can have two cases.’ They’re limited on the food they can get.”
Narem said in Lead monetary donations can be used to fill out the food pantry with some perishable items that may not be available to patrons who don’t qualify for the government commodities program. In Lead, she said numbers have not gone up yet, but that could change at any moment. Narem attributes local free lunch programs that Lead and Deadwood businesses have instituted, as well as breakfasts and lunches available at the school, for the delayed numbers.
“I really think all of the lunches have helped the families,” she said. “I’m hoping that has helped tide people over.”
