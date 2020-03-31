Lions Club cancels Pancake Breakfast

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lions Club has cancelled its Palm Sunday Pancake Breakfast, due to the widespread of the COVID-19 virus.
The breakfast is expected to be rescheduled.
Lions Club member Todd Otterberg said if ticket holders need a refund, contact the person they bought the ticket from.
“In these trying times, please take the extra precautions to take care of yourself, family and friends. Check on your elderly neighbors and those that can’t help themselves. If we work as a team, we will get through deadly outbreak together,” Otterberg said.
