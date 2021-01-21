Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes

Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish wrestling): Blakeman recently won the Black Hills Conference championship and won the Bat 145 pounds. He picked up his 100th career pin and defeated Jonathon Lewis from Custer in the finals (Lewis was 2-0 against Oakley in previous matches).

Bella Jensen (Belle Fourche girls’ basketball): Against Spearfish, Jensen scored 22 points, was 5-6 from the 3-point line, grabbed 7 rebounds, had 2 assist, and came up with 2 steals.

Erin Rotert (Spearfish girls’ basketball): In a 56-46 loss at Belle Fourche, Rotert, who is a senior, scored 13 points, pulled down 6 rebounds, and came up with 5 steals.

Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche wrestling): Rodriguez, a sophomore, has won her last seven matches and won the Black Hills Conference Girls’ Open title Saturday over two girls that had previously beaten her.

Lan Fuhrer (Belle Fourche boys’ basketball): Fuhrer scored 20 points, had 4 steals and hauled down 3 rebounds in an 85-55 win over Dupree, on Jan. 16.

Payton Hedderman (Sturgis Brown girls’ basketball): Hedderman scored 10 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in a 73-40 loss to Rapid City Central.

Kayden Steele (Newell girls’ basketball): Steele helped the Lady Irrigators to an 8-2 record, and the Lady irrigators placed third at the West River Tournament that finished Saturday in Rapid City. Steele was selected to the All-Tournament team. She finished the three-game tournament with 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals, and 18 assists.

