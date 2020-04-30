Legion ball decision set for May 15

SPEARFISH — State American Legion officers will decide the fate of the 2020 Legion baseball season on May 15, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A post on the Spearfish Legion Baseball Facebook page made the announcement and said all games scheduled through the month of May have been cancelled.
This has included practices.
“We haven’t done anything since they canceled school,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said.
Players are encouraged to continue working out. Taylor said the team is doing everything it can, with many things being online.
“We have put together a stay-in-shape workout plan for them,” Taylor said. “We’ve got a YouTube channel where they can watch some stuff so they can stay sharp.”
Workouts help players maintain arm strength and velocity. Taylor said those would help players avoid severe injuries when they return to the field.
Spearfish’s Legion board held a meeting Tuesday. Taylor said he and board members talked about what could happen, depending on what decision is made.
“Everyone in the state isn’t practicing right now. Everyone’s kind of at a standstill,” Taylor said.
He and other coaches use texts, phone calls, and Zoom meetings to keep in contact with players. Taylor tries to have a Zoom meeting twice a month.
This is Taylor’s first year in the program, and he said this situation has frustrated him.
“I thought we made some great strides in the offseason,” Taylor said. “We’ve got a young team, which is awesome. They were ready to go.”
Taylor expressed hope the team may get some games in to show Spearfish how good the club can be.
