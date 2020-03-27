Lead will not disconnect water services

LEAD — The city of Lead will not disconnect any water lines or issue late fees for people who are unable to pay their bills, from now until the COVID-19 quarantine is over.
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said Tuesday that commissioners have all agreed all citizens will continue to have water, regardless of their ability to pay.
Additionally, Stahl said nuisance fines — such as those which the city issues for citizens who do not shovel snow — will be suspended for right now. However, he said residents are still expected to comply with city ordinances which require sidewalks to be cleared 24-hours after it snows.
“That doesn’t mean you get a ‘get out of jail free’ card,” Stahl said. “I think 90% of people in Lead take care of their sidewalks.”
Though City Hall remains closed during the quarantine period, Stahl assured citizens that city crews are still working to keep up with city business. Mayor Ron Everett and Stahl said they remain in communication with state officials to make decisions about public re-openings, but Stahl said he expects closures for at least another week. The city commission meeting on Monday, April 6, will include a “bare bones” agenda, and will not have any action items that aren’t immediately necessary.
