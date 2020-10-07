Lead to explore skate park, basketball court improvements

LEAD — The city of Lead is looking into making major improvements to the skate park and the basketball courts near Manuel Brothers Park.
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl reminded members of the city commission on Monday about an agreement between city officials and Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture (KAJV), which said that after the conveyor belt construction was completed, the company would put a new surface down on the skate park and the basketball courts.
“I contacted a renowned skate park company to ask what kind of surface we should put down,” Stahl said. “They said we really don’t want to put metal devices on the surface. Meanwhile, I had a citizen talk to me about putting a half pipe in there. I started thinking, we’ve done some good work at that park, so why don’t we build a state of the art skate park?”
Currently the features at Lead’s skate park include several metal ramps and slide bars.
Stahl proposed the idea of putting the funding that KAJV would provide for new surfacing at the park into escrow, while the city researches options to improve the features of the skate park.
“We would have the money to put a new surface on regardless,” Stahl said, referencing the promised funds from KAJV. “If it turns out to be way too expensive, we can still put the surface on.”
Meanwhile, Stahl said KAJV is working on resurfacing the basketball courts with additional asphalt. Stahl said the company plans to buy four new basketball back boards, put in some drainage to eliminate standing water from the courts, and pour concrete pads for picnic tables in the area.
During some discussion about the basketball courts, Commissioner Colin Greenfield asked the city to consider installing single rim basketball hoops, to match those that are installed at the school. Furthermore, Stahl said there would be some discussion about installing two 10-foot high rims, and at least one 8-foot high rim for smaller players.
The public improvements are part of the major use agreement between the city of Lead and the Sanford Lab. The agreement allowed Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture, the ability to use the basketball court area as a laydown space for construction materials, while crews worked to build a conveyor belt that stretches 3,700 feet across U.S. Highway 85, to the Open Cut. The conveyor will transport more than 800,000 tons of rock from the Ross Shaft, to make room for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility and Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.
