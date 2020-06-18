Lead to bring tax incentive back

LEAD — Property owners who do $5,000 or more in improvements to their properties may soon receive a rebate from their increased taxes.
On Monday the Lead City Commission discussed an ordinance that will allow property owners to receive rebate payments directly from the city for the increased taxable value of their properties after improvements are made. The incentive is available to commercial and residential property owners.
“You pay your property taxes normally, and then in December you come in and talk to us and we would write you a check for the rebate if you qualify,” said Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl.
Building improvements that are eligible for the rebate include all work that improves the assessed value of the building structure by at least $5,000. Landscaping work, fences, retaining walls and gardens are not eligible.
Stahl said the rebate is separate from a tax incentive that the city has had in place for several years, which has property owners paying only 20% of their increased assessed value the first year after making improvements, 40% the second year, 60% the third year, 80% for the fourth year and the full tax bill in the fifth year. That tax incentive for the city of Lead is automatically put into place when the auditor sends out tax bills every year. Under this rebate, property owners can bring in their receipt from paying their portion of the tax bill, and receive a rebate check for the city portion of the bill. Property owners can take advantage of the rebate for five years after improvements are made.
Stahl said the law has been on the books for a few years now, but was allowed to expire this year due to a sunset clause. Frankly, he said, city officials forgot about it because property owners did not take advantage of it. This time around the city plans to pass the ordinance without a sunset clause built in.
Mayor Ron Everett said he struggled with whether to extend the rebate to business owners, since the city of Lead could benefit from the increased property taxes. However, since the ordinance is revenue neutral to the city he said it is a good incentive for business owners and companies to invest in Lead.
“It would be a huge benefit to offer to a commercial property, or to someone with a commercial property that needed to be remodeled, to say come and do it and for five years we will give you a rebate,” Everett said. “We don’t have big chunks of land here, so whatever we can do to encourage businesses I think it is worthwhile to give them every incentive that we can.”
Commissioner Steve Stewart expressed concern about whether the rebate would cause the city to lose money if a business leaves town within the five-year timeframe.
“If something happens and they go belly up, is there a safety to protect he city from future losses,” Stewart said.
However, Everett said since the rebate is on property taxes that will be annually assessed on building improvements, someone will always be responsible for paying those taxes. Therefore, the city will not lose money.
“We’re talking about the building of an asset for the community,” Everett said.
“It’s capital neutral,” Stahl said. “We’re taking the money out of our general property tax fund. They pay it in and we pay it back. If you pay $700 and then you bring those receipts in at the end of the year, if you meet the criteria we will write you a check back for $700.”
Since the existing incentive has not been used in the past, Stewart suggested that building inspector Dennis Schumacher mention it as an option for property owners, when he is conducting final inspections.
