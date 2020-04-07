Lead small businesses open, adapting to social distancing concerns

LEAD — Business owners in Lead want residents to know that they are safe, and very much ready to serve their customers.
In December, the city celebrated record-high sales tax numbers, boasting a variety of healthy retail shops, restaurants, bars and services offered throughout town. More than half of those businesses have chosen to remain open amidst concerns about COVID-19, and some others are using this time of social distancing to voluntarily close for renovations.
“We’re gonna get through this and keep it positive,” said Jordan Sewell, owner of Gold Mine Pizzeria on Main Street. “There’s always good in everything. We just have to focus on that.”
In addition to offering curbside pickup and delivery services with his business, Sewell has also been offering free lunches for students during the regular school week. So far, Sewell said he’s served about 50 of his open cut sandwiches to kids. The lunches, he said, are the result of many local donations from businesses and residents, including Hegg Realtors, RCI Construction, and Tailored Mama.
Curbside, delivery and drive through services seem to be the name of the game, with more than half of Lead’s restaurants offering food from a social distance. Jamie Gilcrease, owner of Lotus Up Espresso & Deli, said customers can order from her entire menu and use the drive through for pick up.
Gilcrease said social distancing has presented several challenges for her business. Right now she is focusing on keeping her customers happy, and her seven employees working.
“Right now is a different time because I believe in community and community through connection in large groups,” she said. “Power of the people. So, I’m learning through this difficult time that we can also not be close and still create impact for one another.”
Bob Bratcher, owner of Bob’s Silver Star on Main Street, said in 19 years of operating in Lead he has never closed. Through the Grizzly Gulch fire that forced many evacuations in Lead and Deadwood — Bob’s remained open. Through every major weather event that Lead has seen, he has always been open. He closes for three major holidays a year — Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas — but he is otherwise always open. The difference now, he said, is that he has shifted his bar and grill business to allow take-out only.
“They can get beer and liquor to go as well,” he said. “I don’t let anyone hang out as long as they want to. We’ve never shut down, ever. It was a tough decision on my part. We’re gonna try to stay open as long as we can.”
Beth Staeckler, who co-owns the Sled Haus, said the restaurant would be re-opening Thursday after having been closed for three weeks. The Sled Haus will offer delivery services of food, wine and beer with a $25 minimum purchase, or pickup services. The business has a standing policy that prohibits employees from working if they are sick. “We are allowing staff to come back to work if they want, but we don’t want anyone working who doesn’t feel comfortable,” she said.
Tom Keane, owner of El Jefe’s Fresh-Mex Cantina said while the beginning of the year saw a 25% uptick in business, social distancing has caused a serious decline. He is currently offering curbside pickup but he hopes to have delivery services available this week. He has been working double time to make sure his restaurant is constantly sanitized and safe for customers and staff alike.
“I’ve been in the food service business for 40 years, so I know where the hot spots are, and I knew what to do before anybody suggested we start doing it,” Keane said.
Keane also added his thanks to customers and the people of Lead for their continued support, adding that he understands people’s desire to stay home. “You gotta follow your heart and you gotta do what you think is best,” he said. “I don’t blame anyone for not wanting to go out, but we would sure be thankful if they did because we want to stay open.”
Tyke Mohr, owner of Java Joint, said he has been keeping very busy, offering no contact delivery, curbside and pickup services. “They’ve been supporting me immensely,” he said of his customers. “Nobody wants to see Java Joint get shut down and nobody wants to see any business shut down after this.”
Since switching to delivery and curbside services last month, Pizza Lab owner Jeff Snedeker said 100% of his transactions have been with credit or debit cards, which cuts exposure risk. “We’re trying to cut down as many chances as possible for contact,” he said. “I think it’s important. Money is a real fast way to spread it. I just want to be open in a responsible way that doesn’t contribute negatively to our present situation.”
Retail services on Main Street are also working to satisfy customer needs.
Elena Vandervliet, who opened Bloomers Flowers and Cakes this year, said her business remains open for no-contact curbside pickup and delivery services. Though some flower availability is limited due to COVID-19, she said they can still make arrangements, as well as prepare cakes and donuts. “We’re just trying to hang in there and be safe, and also keep some business going because this is our livelihood,” she said.
While many businesses have found creative ways to serve their customers, at least two have voluntarily closed in favor of using this time to make improvements on their space. Colin Greenfield, who co-owns the Greenfield Pub with his wife, Jen, said he has been very busy sprucing up the bar and getting it ready for a grand re-opening. Currently he is working to raise the false ceiling on his building, in order to reveal the original high, tin ceiling that has been hidden. The couple has also been renovating bathrooms, re-staining the floor, re-doing some of the walls, and re-surfacing the bar itself. The Greenfields are also adding a tap rail and expanding their draft beer selection from four to 16.
Greenfield said his decision to voluntarily close was based on economics and health. A large part of his business is based on karaoke, and passing a microphone around every Friday night did not seem healthy, he said.
“There are two sides to this — there is a business dollars and cents side, and there is community health and common sense side,” he said. “That’s why it was OK to close, because everybody we care about is in this community and we want to keep them safe. We adopted the stance that we have kids at home and we have the whole community to think about. Karaoke is a terrible way to stop contagions. I thought about our Friday night karaoke, with scientists from all over the world singing on one or two microphones. Then it dawned on me that we’re not sheltered. I did not want to give people an excuse to come out.”
The Greenfield Pub is not the only business in Lead that is using this time to make improvements. A sign at the local Subway says the sandwich shop is currently closed for renovations, however the Pioneer was unable to reach owners for comment.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.