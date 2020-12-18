Lead senior center in need of support

LEAD — Declining membership and the inability to gather for fundraising has left the Twin Cities Senior Center in danger of closing due to a lack of operating funds.
Millie McGruder, 85, who has been the senior center director for 23 years, spends many hours at a table in front of an adding machine and piles of receipts from Lynn’s DakotaMart. For every $10,000 in receipts collected, the local grocery store donates $100 to the senior center. At about $200 a month, the receipts have become a reliable source of income for the Center.
But overhead expenses to operate the Twin Cities Senior Center, located on Main Street in Lead, are closer to about $1,000 to $1,200 per month. Currently the Center has about 31 members, at a membership cost of $20 per year. Lawrence County also provides about $2,000 per year to help cover operating expenses.
But that leaves a deficit of nearly $10,000 a year that the volunteer team at the Senior Center needs to make up.
“We used to have a monthly meal and bingo,” said Ray Metzger, who at 90 years old serves as the president of the Center. “Too many people have the virus, so the bingo and the meal (are) gone.”
There are other regular activities that have also gone away due to deaths or members moving outside of the area. Card games were once hosted on a regular basis, but now local seniors choose to host those same games in their homes or at other businesses.
The American Legion uses the space for monthly meetings, and makes a regular donation to the facility. But the donation is not enough to make up for the shortfall. Oz Enderby, commander of the local American Legion and a member of the senior center, recently appeared at the Lead City Commission meeting to request funds. Enderby reported that the American Legion was working with the senior center to cover utilities at the facility, but that more help is needed. However, Lead city officials expressed concern that the city did not receive a request for funds when it solicited letters from non-profit organizations during its annual budget cycle, which ended in September.
“We want to be sure that gets noticed when we do our budgeting mid-year,” said Commissioner Don Mack.
Members of the senior center expressed that there was some confusion about the city funds this year, and that’s why they did not make a request. Many years ago, the city expressed that it did not have funds for non-profits. That has changed, and members plan to go to the city during the next budget cycle in 2021.
Other sources of potential revenue for the Center include the ability to rent the senior center hall out for meetings, parties, and other events. The hall includes tables, chairs, and a fully-stocked commercial kitchen. It is available to be rented at a price of $25.
Overall, members of the Twin Cities Senior Citizens Center said they hope to be able to find a source of ongoing support and income for the facility that has historically been a gathering place for many.
“There’s not much going on in Lead for entertainment anymore,” said Marie DeVries, treasurer of the senior center.
The Twin Cities Senior Center is open on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 584-1261. Donations or correspondence can be sent to 609 W. Main St., Lead.
