Lead scientist working on COVID-19 treatments

LEAD — A Lead resident is one of many scientists who are actively working to develop a treatment and vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.
John Andrews has a doctorate in virology, immunology and microbiology.
He retired to Lead after a 50-year career in developing prescription drugs. Before retiring he began a series of career milestones in the 1980s, when he developed the first treatment drug for HIV. He has also served as the director of the AIDS clinical trials group, and has worked on treatments for hepatitis B, Ebola and other major diseases around the globe.
Andrews said he moved to Lead two years ago to be close to his sister, Laura Stewart, and to get away from the unforgiving heat of North Carolina. Retirement was going pretty well until COVID-19 ravaged the world and prompted him to jump back into the realm of disease treatments. Last Tuesday, Andrews accepted a job to act as an independent consultant for private industry, working on two new drug development projects specifically targeted for treating COVID-19.
“They are expedited at the FDA once we get the filing, so it will be a busy month and pretty exciting,” he said. “Most of my involvement comes once the drug is ready to be tested in humans. I work with the FDA. I design the protocol, and I do my best to expedite this through the agency.”
Andrews explained that drug developments are done in three phases, with the first phase being a series of assays and studies in petri dishes, until a potential treatment is found. Then the treatment is tested on a small number of healthy human subjects to determine safe dosing amounts.
In Phase 2, scientists identify study groups of patients who have contracted the disease, randomly selecting which patients will receive a placebo and which will act as a control group and not receive treatment. This is a complicated phase for COVID-19 because it involves using infected volunteers for the illness that is characterized by only 10 days of active symptoms. The short life span of active symptoms is what complicates testing treatments for this particular virus.
Phase 3 of drug development is when the treatment is widely administered to hundreds or thousands of patients.
Because COVID-19 is so widespread and highly contagious, Andrews said he believes scientists will begin combining Phases 1 and 2 in order to expedite drug development. But even with the accelerated process, he expects it will take at least a couple of months to develop any treatments, and he said the earliest a vaccine could be developed would be summer 2021.
“This has to happen really fast,” he said. “The government has really been cooperating with private industry. The government is highly involved in anything that looks promising. We may not get much farther than a robust Phase 2-type study because the demand is so great,” he said.
One of the potential treatments being tested now, Andrews said, involves combining bacteria treatment Azithromycin with malaria treatment Hydroxychloroquine.
“When you combine them there is a suggestion that people have a less severe course of the disease,” he said. “One of the docs I know in North Carolina starts his patients on Azithromycin as soon as he has a suspicion that they could have the virus. Then he sends a sample to a central lab to be tested to see if the virus is there. If it is, then he adds Hydroxychloroquine to the existing Azithromycin prescription. He can essentially do anything he wants because the drugs are approved and off label use is at the discretion of the health care provider.”
Doing tests that way can be risky, Andrews said, especially since both of those drugs are used widely, without any good data. Scientists in New York and China are currently studying this drug combination. Currently, Andrews said, scientists in China have 81 other active clinical trials for potential COVID-19 treatments.
“Hopefully within a couple of weeks we’ll have a good handle on whether these two drugs are effective,” he said.
But while scientists research treatments, Andrews said the only effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is by practicing social distancing and self-quarantine.
“This is a short disease, if it doesn’t kill you,” he said. “It only lasts for 10 days with symptoms. The problem is you’re probably infectious for a longer period than that, and you don’t know. This disease is severe and extremely contagious. Right now self quarantine and social distancing are the most effective things we can do. They don’t involve drugs, so they’re as safe as you can be sitting in your living room watching television all day. Once we have a treatment that is effective, then we will be able to contain the disease in conjunction with social distancing practices.”
But Andrews said social distancing may not last until a treatment or vaccine can be developed.
“We don’t have to wait for a vaccine, which is fine because this epidemic is in full swing,” he said. “We don’t have to have a vaccine if we have a couple of good treatments, and these treatments can be developed within a couple of months.
“If you listen to Trump, he’s itching to re-open the country by Easter,” Andrews said as he stressed the importance of science over politics. “That’s foolish. We don’t know when to open it up yet. We just don’t know how opening it now would not be a disaster. Trump seems to be the only one who wants to do it. He’s not listening like he should be to his medical counselors, so I’m a little concerned about what decision he’s going to make.”
Andrews said he personally knows of three different companies in the U.S. that have scientists diligently working to develop treatments, but he expects there are many more.
“This is pretty much low-hanging fruit because coronavirus hasn’t been around for awhile,” he said. “It’s such a fast disease and the FDA has streamlined their requirements so well that we can do the studies much quicker than before this epidemic. The hope is that we can mobilize the biotech industry into finding effective treatments for us.”
