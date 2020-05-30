Lead scientist weighs in on latest COVID-19 related issues

LEAD — Dr. John Andrews “Doc John” has become a popular scientist among the Northern Hills community as he works from his home in Lead to develop an effective treatment for COVID-19. While he works to actively fight the virus that has ravaged the world, Andrews has also remained active with writing for the Pioneer to educate the public about the pandemic from his perspective as a virologist, immunologist, and microbiologist. His insight is certainly credible, since his credentials include developing the first treatment drug for HIV, serving as the director of the AIDS clinical trials group, and working on treatments for Hepatitis B, Ebola and other major diseases around the globe.
Recently, the Pioneer talked with Andrews about a variety of topics in the news, including vaccine development, COVID-19 immunity, social distancing and opening the economy, and whether people should wear masks. His answers, based in science, his experience in working with viruses, and perusing scientific peer review journals, offer a highly informed perspective.
First of all, how is your research going?
I’m involved in developing one treatment that should reduce inflammation, which is the cause of acute respiratory distress syndrome. It’s also likely to be involved in the inflammatory syndrome that is killing so many young children.
We’re still very early in the (treatment development) process. The FDA has just recently codified how they will expedite the development of coronavirus treatments. They just published that May 12. Most of the treatments that I am aware of are still in Phase 1, which is very early unless they are already known drugs. For example, Kaletra is a combination product that was originally developed for HIV disease. There are some similarities between some of the proteins of HIV and some of the proteins of COVID-19. So the hope is that this drug that worked for HIV may have some activity and efficacy in COVID-19 patients. That should be a little farther along. All of the new drugs — called new chemical entities — will have to start very early in the development process in order to determine, for example, the potential side effects, how much can we give safely and how little can we give and still be effective. All those questions still have to be worked out.
Some people in the news have been nervous and skeptical about a vaccine that is developed so quickly. In your opinion is it necessary to fast track a vaccine if an effective treatment is developed?
The vaccine is going to be a way to eradicate the virus in the human population, just like we used smallpox vaccines to eradicate smallpox. It doesn’t exist in nature anymore, only in freezers. Polio is not totally eradicated, but it’s very close. So, a good vaccine and a good strategy for getting everybody vaccinated could eradicate this disease entirely. There are several companies whose business is making vaccines. Merck is one of them. The Merck CEO has said he wasn’t sure (they) could deliver one in 18 months. That compares to three other manufacturers that think they can have a working vaccine by June or July, and then enough doses to treat the United States by the end of the year. One is using a strategy to develop a DNA vaccine, which is a vaccine that recognizes the DNA and the DNA fragments of the virus and then prevents those from being infectious. That’s never been done before, although the strategy and the science is well laid out. Moderna is the company that is the furthest along and they have actually given their vaccine to a number of people. They have (studied) eight people (to determine) if the vaccine creates antibodies. The answer was yes. All eight of the subjects made antibodies against the COVID-19 virus of the same kind and at levels similar to recovered COVID-19 patients. So that data suggests that this is an effective vaccine, at least as far as we can tell before it gets given to thousands of patients in an attempt to demonstrate that it prevents infection in a broad population. It’s very promising. But typically you give a vaccine to tens of thousands of patients, and you may follow them for two years before you consider the vaccine to be safe. We’re going to somehow expedite that.
Is it safe to do that?
That’s a good question. It has to be safe enough that you cure more people than you kill. We can accept a certain level of side effects if the vaccine prevents infection. You can tolerate even a low level of serious side effects, or serious adverse events. We would accept a few of those if we could inoculate the whole population against the virus. The best question to ask is it safe enough. I don’t have an opinion on that yet. All that I’ve heard has been what has been in the news. I haven’t read anything in peer review literature.
There have been reports that the antigen test, used to diagnose COVID-19 seems to suggest people who had COVID-19 are catching it again? Once you catch this, can you get it again?
No, I don’t believe so. The diagnostic antigen test detects both whole virus dead viral fragments. What is being detected in patients who have had the clinical disease and recovered, and yet still had positive antigen tests, is actually dead virus and viral fragments. So they’re not really getting re-infected and they don’t have a sustained infection. They’re just detecting things other than whole virus.
All the data now points to once you have had the disease you will develop antibodies and those antibodies will protect you from reinfection. What we don’t know is how long that immunity will last. Will it last for one year, two years, or will it be very short-lived. The medical opinion is that it will be effective for at least a year.
That seems like it would support the theory of herd immunity?
The immunity in the global population, and some of it seems to be innate immunity and not due to having the virus, is about 8 to 15%. In order to establish herd immunity it needs to be closer to 70 to 90%. (So we would have to) infect and recover 90% of the world’s population. I don’t think herd immunity is going to come into this until we’re way down the line. A vaccine is going to be a better strategy than trying to rely on pre-existing herd immunity. So, herd immunity, nobody should be even thinking about that in my opinion.
So, in your opinion, is everything opening up too soon?
From a health perspective, yes. Except for New York, every other state that is opening up really doesn’t see what the CDC has recommended, which is a meaningful decline in number of cases, number of hospitalizations, number of intubations and number of deaths. In my opinion we should be waiting until we see the case rate drop farther than it has.
In the big debate about whether people should mask or not, what should people be doing?
Mask. You should wear masks because they prevent the infection of other people. If you’re not wearing a mask and you happen to be asymptomatic and infected, then you don’t know who you’re spreading it to. You could be spreading it to a 90-year old man with COPD who has almost a zero percent chance of survival.
What about the difference between N95s and cloth masks?
The cloth mask and everything but an N95 mask, prevents you from infecting other people. The N95 masks I would suggest be worn if you can get them because they do provide you personally with a little bit of protection. Really, the best prevention is to double mask. An N95 covered with a cloth mask or just a hospital mask.
If you’re wearing a cloth mask and you’re infected and you cough or sneeze, those droplets of mucus and saliva is what contain the virus. Those will mostly be absorbed by a cloth or hospital mask. So you reduce the virus that you expel, hopefully to levels that won’t be a risk to other people.
There was a paper again last week that says the virus is not as contagious as we originally thought and it probably is not a danger when it’s on a surface. So, it’s important still to mask, but it may not be as important as we thought to wear gloves. That’s just recent data.
I read a report that said COVID-19 is a bacteria that causes the blood to coagulate in the veins?
COVID-19 is a virus and it causes inflammation and it’s the inflammation that causes the viral pneumonia. In some people there could be a secondary bacterial infection associated with micro-bleeding in some patients, but it is clear that COVID-19 is the causative agent of the fatal pneumonia and the acute respiratory distress syndrome.
In your opinion are rising numbers in Pennington County an indicator of community spread or simply the result of more tests being available?
Good question. That’s the dilemma that we always face trying to evaluate numbers. The state does not do adequate testing. Lawrence County has only had nine cases, but it’s had nine cases from day one. So, the assumption is there is no active disease in Lawrence County. That’s only true if we’re doing enough testing, which I guarantee you we’re not. So, I would say that when you see rising numbers it could be that there is more disease or it could be that there is more testing. It’s really probably a combination of both. You’re not going to find COVID-19 if you don’t look for it.
Doc John has contributed a weekly column to the Black Hills Pioneer discussing treatments and the latest news about COVID-19. These columns are published Thursdays.
