Lead sales tax numbers reach 43% of budget

LEAD — Sales tax revenues are at 43% of Lead’s budgeted amount in the first quarter this year, Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said this week.
“We’re ahead,” he said, pointing to momentum that started last year when the city saw its first $1 million in sales tax, and then continued well into the first three months of the year. “Last year we had a robust year in sales tax. It was unexpectedly high and a nice windfall. We didn’t budget it that way this year, either. We were cautious.”
Stahl said even with the downturn in sales that we’re seeing with COVID-19 regulations, the city could still meet its budgeted sales tax of $750,000. But unlike last year, which ended with a $250,000 windfall, he predicted this year could just barely break even.
But sales taxes only comprise about 28% of the city’s general fund budget. The majority of funds for the city come from property taxes, which is where Stahl anticipates hitting a snag in dollars. This year the city budgeted over $1.1 million, or 44% of its general fund, to come from property taxes in two installments — one in April and one in October. Due to so many people being out of work this spring, Stahl warned members of the Lead City Commission that they may see a 20% to 25% reduction in property tax payments in the first half of the year.
“If you don’t pay in April, you can still pay the whole bill in October,” Stahl said. “Looking into a crystal ball, I see some people doing that.”
Generally, Stahl said the city collects about 45% of its budgeted property taxes in April, and the remaining 55% in October. Those are the numbers that could be skewed in a way that affects the way the city does business this summer. Already, Stahl said the commission has decided to not hire temporary summer workers, which will save about $35,000.
If further cuts are necessary, Stahl said he has identified about $150,000 that can be trimmed from the budget without too much problem. Most of those cuts would come from delaying street repairs and parks improvements.
Another tax Stahl expects to see decrease significantly is the “bed and booze” tax, an assessment on all alcohol and lodging sales. However, according to state law this money cannot be used in the city’s general fund coffers, and can only be spent to promote the city of Lead. This year the city budgeted about $70,000 from the bed and booze tax, and Stahl said he doesn’t expect to hit that number. So far this year the city has collected $20,500, and while Lead normally sees between $8,000 to $10,000 a month from this tax, Stahl said that could drop down to a few thousand dollars a month.
Money from the bed and booze tax, Stahl said, is what pays for wayfinding signs that the city ordered earlier this year, and expect to install next month. It also pays for a billboard along eastbound Interstate 90, near Beulah, Wyo., which advertises Lead’s outdoor recreation. Earlier this month the city commission agreed to spend $7,200 to renew that billboard lease for a year.
While the city is looking at having to make some possible cuts, Stahl said last year’s windfall in sales taxes resulted in about $300,000 in reserves, which will act as a cushion if it is needed. As he searched for ways to make cuts that would least affect city operations, Stahl said he purposely did not look at non-profit funding. However, if worse comes to worse, he said, monthly payments to some of the larger organizations such as the Historic Homestake Opera House, the Handley Recreation Center, and the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce could be reduced or withheld.
“When you look at cuts, eventually you have to start looking at the non-profit organizations,” Stahl said. “We give a lot of money to them.”
