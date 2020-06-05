Lead sales and property taxes come in high for May

LEAD — Lead sales and property tax collections in May were higher than officials expected, prompting the city to move forward with summer hiring.
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said Monday that May’s sales tax collections were at $110,000, bringing the year’s total to $516,000,against a budget of $750,000. Additionally, he said the first stage of property tax collections were right in line with the last three years of collections.
Stahl reported that so far, the only tax receipts that have gone down have been the “bed and booze” tax, assessed on alcohol and lodging sales, and the city expected the downturn. Those tax collections have been cut in half from last year, with just $2,700 collected in May this year compared to $5,300 last year in May.
That’s good news for Lead, since Stahl earlier cautioned city officials that the first round of property tax collections that were due in April may be lower this year, as people struggled with unemployment in the wake of business closures from the pandemic. To prepare for a possible shortfall, the city previously outlined ways to cut the budget, including refraining from hiring summer employees.
Each year, Stahl said the city hires between four and six employees to help with summer duties, at a cost of about $35,000. Since city tax collections have been in line with the budget so far, Stahl advised the commission that the city could afford to hire two part-time summer employees, at a cost of about $15,000.
However, Paul McGrane, co-owner of the Town Hall Inn on Main Street, cautioned the city about future decreases in sales taxes. His business has seen a significant downturn in recent months, and the summer months don’t look good either, he said.
“As far as our contribution to the pie, (it) is going to be significantly smaller than last year,” he said.
Stahl reported that the city is conscious about declining revenues, and will continue to watch its spending. “We continue to be cautious as we go,” he said. “We’re still not spending money on unnecessary items and we are watching what we do.”
