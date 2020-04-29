Lead Main Street businesses burglarized

LEAD — Two businesses on Main Street in Lead have been burglarized, and owners are offering rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Lead Police Chief John Wainman said at about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning he received reports that Gold Brick Laundry and Miners & Merchants Trading Post had been burglarized. He reported that thieves allegedly forced open an upstairs door at Miners & Merchants Trading Post, stealing cash and merchandise. While losses are still being tallied, Wainman said so far they are between $1,500 to $2,000.
Carol Oolman, owner of Miners & Merchants Trading Post, said thieves also stole money out of a donation box for Sacred Mountain Retreat Center, an organization in Deadwood that offers support for veterans, first responders and gold star families.
“That makes me madder than anything,” she said. “Times are tough enough for everybody right now. People should be banding together right now and not stealing. We are all in this together.”
Oolman said she and her husband have been working in the business, using this time of social distancing to improve their facility and expand their offerings. They believe that the burglary occurred over the weekend, because the last time they were in the business was on Friday. In addition to cash, the suspects stole a tray of rings, stickers, and several candles. Some candles were left, broken in the grass near the store.
“Here we are, trying to use this time to improve our business, and then this happens,” Oolman said.
Dusty Morehead, owner of Gold Brick Laundry near Common Cents, said someone broke into his cash machine after he left the business at 4 p.m. Monday, and stole between $600 and $800. Additionally, he said the destroyed machine is worth about $3,000, and is an essential part of his operation. Morehead said he discovered the damage when he checked on his business Tuesday morning. He is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the thieves.
Wainman said both businesses are equipped with video surveillance, and officers are reviewing footage.
The cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information about these burglaries is encouraged to call 584-1615.
