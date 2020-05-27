Lead Kiwanians staying active despite social distancing

LEAD — The Kiwanis Club of Lead has mastered the art of physical distancing, while remaining social.
Kiwanis is an international organization of civic-minded people who work to help youth in their communities. The club’s mission statement says that it is comprised of volunteers who are committed to improving the world one child and one community at a time. In Lead-Deadwood, the club of volunteers includes about 44 adult members. There are also 15 members of the Kiwanis high school group, Key Club, as well as 40 middle school students in the middle school’s Builder’s Club. All three sections of the club have remained active throughout these last few months, even while social distancing kept them from having regular, in-person meetings.
Dan Leikvold, president of the club said when schools and businesses started to shut down in March, the Kiwanis Club of Lead members took about a month off from each other. But it wasn’t long before the group decided that their call to service was too important to put on hold.
“The main thing we do is service and we needed to figure out ways to continue to do that,” he said. “Our community bonds together in a tremendous fashion. But we need to continue to forge ahead even in the hard times. I just think our club is a pretty tight knit group and I think it’s beneficial to everybody not just to sit alone and stare at their four walls. I’ve heard people say we don’t need to social distance we need to physical distance. So Zoom allows us to continue to be social.”
For the last few months the club has solved the physical distancing problem using video conferencing technology such as Skype and Zoom. Meeting attendance has only slightly decreased from about 20-25 members every week, to about 15 members twice a month.
“We’ve tried to engage people as best we could,” Leikvold said. He explained that programs over the last few months have included COVID-19 updates from Dr. Thomas Groeger; an update about distance learning in the Lead-Deadwood School Dsitrict from teachers Wendy Schamber and Bree Oatman; and a report from the last legislative session from Rep. Tim Johns.
“We have been trying to keep our members focused and engaged about what it means to be a Kiwanian and give a program that they can take away something with,” he said.
Schamber, who is the faculty adviser for the Builders Club and Key Club said her students also remained active in Kiwanian service and fellowship. While the schools were shut down both groups continued to meet through video conferencing, and even held officer elections for the next school year.
“Due to social distancing, the clubs did not meet for any events,” Schamber said. “However, the students were all encouraged to get out and do something, whether shoveling snow for a neighbor in March or even just reaching out to family and friends to see how everyone was doing.”
Schamber said her students also donated funds to Kiwanis International charities, such as one that seeks to eliminate neonatal tetanus, a disease that kills thousands of babies and women each year. The group also donated money to the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry, and sent cards with special messages from the student body to the graduating seniors.
Service is a big part of the Kiwanis mission, and it has not been ignored during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last few months, Leikvold said the Kiwanis Club of Lead has given money to the Boys & Girls Club to help with their daily sack lunch program. Additionally, club members recently braved wind, rain and cold to do trash pickup in Spearfish Canyon and in town. The club also worked out a plan with the school to incorporate its annual academic awards event with the Lead-Deadwood High School Class Day ceremonies, which were held on YouTube.
“We’re happy with that,” he said. “That relationship with the Kiwanians continues and has been going on for a very long time.”
But despite staying active in the community and with each other through video conferencing, Leikvold said the 44 club members yearn for a chance to get back together. The club has been talking about ways to meet in accordance with social distancing recommendations, while still providing video conferencing options for those who are not yet comfortable with venturing out. The next meeting for the club is scheduled for June 1, with details about a location to be determined.
“Even if we do meet face to face, we understand that easing restrictions ahsn’t settled everybody’s outlook on the matter,” he said.
For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Lead, email Leikvold at dan.leikvold@k12.sd.us.
