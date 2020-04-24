Lead hair stylists back in business

LEAD — Hair salons in Lead are open for business once again.
On Thursday the city of Lead announced guidelines and precautions that hairstylists should adhere to, in order to operate in the safest way possible amidst CDC social distancing recommendations.
Lead Mayor Ron Everett said hair salons were never specifically asked to close their doors. However, in the wake of social distancing recommendations nearly every salon in town stopped taking appointments, as businesses struggled with how to serve clients while maintaining a 6-foot distance. The only businesses that have been formally restricted by ordinance, he said, are restaurants and bars that are prohibited from offering dine-in services. Those restrictions, he said, are driven by federal CDC and state guidelines.
“The hair salons could always operate under restrictions,” Everett said. “Some of them have just come forward with their recommendations of what they would like to do in the shop, and we said they look great.”
“These hair salons approached us,” said City Administrator Mike Stahl. “We do not specifically address them in the ordinance that shuts things down. They’re actually the ones who proposed their guidelines.”
Chalsey Yates, owner of Yates Hair Shaft, said she was one of the first to approach the city with a series of guidelines and practices that could allow her to reopen. Hair stylists, she said, have extensive training about sanitary practices that could prevent the spread of illness.
Under the new guidelines, salon owners are limiting their customers — with some only taking one customer per half hour, and others spacing customers out to every hour.
The guidelines the city of Lead has adopted for hair salons and barbershops include:
• No customer who is under quarantine or exhibiting symptoms is allowed inside the salon.
• Only one customer is allowed inside at a time. Customers are not allowed to be in waiting areas.
• The stylist and the customer must both wear masks.
• After serving a customer, all tools and areas must be sanitized.
• Hands must be washed, and customers should be offered the opportunity to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.
Everett said the city of Lead is open to listening to other business owners who come to the city with a re-opening plan.
“If anybody was thinking about opening u they can come to us and tell us how they plan to do it, and we can review,” Everett said. “We have always been open to that. They only ones that are really locked down are the bars and restaurants and public places. We know that it is a very tough situation. But the CDC and state guidance are bars and restaurants are really restricted right now. Things are getting better. Here in western South Dakota, we don’t know if we’ve been through it or if we’re just starting it. There’s no testing and no way to prove one way or another.”
