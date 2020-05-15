Lead Fourth of July celebration postponed to Labor Day

LEAD — Lead’s Gold Camp Jubilee celebration has been postponed to Labor Day weekend.
The three-day celebration is traditionally held over the Fourth of July. But Lead Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sierra Ward said a planning meeting on Wednesday revealed local businesses and organizations that normally hold activities during the annual event are uncomfortable with doing so this year due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re essentially a marketing and advertising organization,” Ward said of the Chamber. “This means that if each event organizer feels uncomfortable participating, there really isn’t much of a festival for us to publicize.”
Ward explained that organizers hope the later date will help people feel more comfortable and able to enjoy the annual festival more.
“The silver lining of postponing this event is that everyone will have more information, and we’ll be able to have a lot more fun because more of us will feel comfortable being out and about and together,” she said.
Additionally, Ward pointed out that with the return of fireworks at Mount Rushmore on July 3, and President Trump’s scheduled visit at that event, Lead’s celebration would compete for the spotlight.
The rescheduled dates of Labor Day weekend are soft, Ward said, pending more information.
“I’ll be honest, a part of me is disappointed,” Ward said in an email to Chamber patrons. “The Fourth (of July) is my favorite holiday, and I was looking forward to an improved event over 2019’s dismal weather. It’s been sad to see all the fun cancelled everywhere. But I know this isn’t the ‘be all end all’ of summer, and it is good to move forward cautiously.”
The next public planning meeting for Gold Camp Jubilee Days will be held Wednesday, June 10 at 2 p.m., at a location to be determined.
(1) comment
Makes Sense.............Not safe for a 4th of July celebration in Lead so you have to postpone to Labor Day, Yet, safe for a Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis. But, hey, Sturgis is 12 miles away and no one leaves Sturgis during the rally
